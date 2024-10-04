FB pixel

Humanity Protocol launches testnet

| Masha Borak
Humanity Protocol, the blockchain-based digital identity project that wants to rival Worldcoin, has officially launched the first phase of its testnet, allowing users to claim their unique Human ID.

The testnet will roll out in three stages, beginning with sign ups for Human ID which will serve as a digital identity within the Humanity Protocol ecosystem. The next step will be mobile app pre-enrollment during which users will have to register their biometric palm prints, while the third and last step will be full enrolment, which involves a palm vein scan using specialized Humanity Protocol devices.

The company claims that palm biometrics are less invasive than face biometrics or iris scans, which are used by Worldcoin. However, just like the Sam Altman-founded company, Humanity Protocol is betting on boosting participation in its project by providing some free cryptocurrency.

Users will receive testnet tokens that can be later be converted to $HP while bringing in referrals increases the number of assigned tokens. The tactic seems to have worked as the testnet launch reportedly attracted 25,000 registrations within 24 hours.

“Our community’s overwhelming response reaffirms the demand we’re seeing for a more secure and user-friendly way to verify identity without sacrificing personal data in an increasingly digital world,” says Terence Kwok, the company’s CEO and founder.

The Humanity Protocol project was initiated in February by Polygon Labs, digital rights vendor Animoca Brands and AI company The Human Institute. In May, it announced a valuation of US$1 billion in a US$30 million seed funding round led by Kingsway Capital.

The company’s proof of humanity (PoH) concept is similar to Wordcoin’s World ID proof of personhood (PoP). Kwok has been betting on the rising attraction of having more control over digital identity through web3 and zero-knowledge-proof solutions.

“Paired with biometrics, zero-knowledge can be a powerful tool that allows you to verify that you are who you claim to be without revealing any sensitive personal information,” he wrote in a recent post for Biometric Update.

