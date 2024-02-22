Palm biometrics-based ‘Humanity Protocol’ debuts for Web3

An alternative to iris scans for proof of personhood in Web3 has been proposed by three organizations together focused on the next stage of the World Wide Web.

The Humanity Protocol, which introduces palm recognition software to Web3, is billed as making zero-knowledge verification less invasive than does iris scans without users revealing personal data.

Polygon Labs, which makes Ethereum scaling software for Polygon protocols; digital rights vendor Animoca Brands and AI vendor the Human Institute had been working on the Humanity Protocol in stealth until this week.

The biggest example of iris biometrics scans in this context is Worldcoin, which likewise uses biometrics to establish what it refers to as “proof of personhood.”

Asking people to pause for an eye scan, according to Yat Siu, executive chairman of Animoca, is “invasive, complex, or burdensome.”

Sui said in a statement that “the Proof-of-Humanity consensus mechanism, Humanity Protocol is building a user-centric ecosystem that can onboard millions to a verifiable digital identity” system.

The protocol is “truly decentralized and respects the principles of true digital ownership, in the process enabling better equity and inclusion for all participants,” he said.

Humanity Protocol’s backers claim it’s mote scalable and efficient because it leverages Polygon’s self-named chain development kit.

They say that the Humanity Protocol achieves “genuine” sybil resistance while being able to integrate native verifiable credentials in its decentralized validator-node network.

