Humanity Protocol prepares to launch palm biometrics for proof of personhood

Humanity Protocol, the proof-of-personhood (PoP) framework based on biometrics and decentralized ledger technology, is moving into the next stage of its evolution with a renamed cryptocurrency, palm scanning functionality and big ambitions.

In a post taking stock of phase one of its testnet, Humanity Protocol says its “wild” start saw it accrue more than 6 million user IDs, process 443 million transactions and register 9.7 million wallets in just 200 days.

“In under a year, we’ve gone from stealth to one of the fastest-growing identity protocols in the world,” says a recent company blog. “We’ve launched a live testnet, opened up referral rewards, secured top-tier integrations and ID validators, and showed users a glimpse of what’s possible with decentralized, biometric identity.”

The newly launched second phase, Testnet Beta, lays the groundwork for the imminent rollout of palm scanning functionality, as the firm continues to scale its model. Palm biometrics will ultimately be used as the verification model of choice, allowing users to “verify their humanity” – the “bridge between physical humans and decentralized systems.”

The promise of full functionality includes proof-of-personhood and identity verification across various platforms, presumably to be achieved in the third and final phase of the testnet.

Meanwhile, phase two is rolling out gradually. Humanity Protocol calls Testnet Beta “a more refined experience” that brings it “one step closer to Web3’s very first fairdrop.” For now, the upgrade mainly consists of a redesigned dashboard that makes it easier to track progress, referrals and rewards, and gives the protocol “a more sleek and sophisticated look.”

It also sees the RWT token renamed as “Humanity Points” (HP). Per the blog, “HP is the very same as RWT. They don’t have any monetary value now but will represent your contributions to the project as we gear up for the very first fairdrop in Web3. Continue stacking your HP and keep an eye out for future announcements on verifying your humanity once this roll out is complete.”

Eventually, HP will gain monetary value, in their further evolution into the $H token. A different blog post calls the $H token “the heart of Humanity Protocol” that will “mark a new era for participation in the Humanity ecosystem. Whether you’re referring users, verifying humanity, contributing to the network, or developing new use cases on top of our ID layer, $H will be your gateway.”

Article Topics

biometrics | blockchain | digital identity | digital wallets | Humanity Protocol | palm biometrics | proof of personhood | web3