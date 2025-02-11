FB pixel

Humanity Protocol partners with genomics firm on blockchain-based IDV

DNA testing enters the biometric ID verification picture with Prenetics collaboration
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Humanity Protocol partners with genomics firm on blockchain-based IDV
 

Proof of personhood (PoP) contender Humanity Protocol is partnering with Hong Kong-headquartered genomics company Prenetics, to collaborate on blockchain-based identity verification and PoP via CircleDNA, its flagship DNA testing product.

CirclaDNA will join Humanity Protocol as an official Identity Validator, integrated into the protocol’s infrastructure.

A release from Prenetics says the partnership “leverages Prenetics’ advanced genetic testing capabilities to underpin decentralized identity verification,” calling it “a major step in decentralized identity, using DNA-based Proof of Personhood for secure and sybil-resistant verification.”

“With advanced zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology, these credentials ensure robust privacy protection while supporting decentralized applications across finance, healthcare and governance.”

The privacy element will be of particular importance, given the sensitivities around genetic data and the likely questions about the security of decentralized systems to house it.

Crypto reserve established to fund innovation in blockchain for healthcare

In tandem with the partnership, Prenetics is demonstrating its confidence in cryptocurrencies by establishing a Crypto Strategic Reserve, meaning it will invest $1 million in $H tokens (assets issued on Ethereum and backed by currencies from other blockchains), as well as $250,000 in Bitcoin and $250,000 in Solana.

The reserve aims to fuel innovation “at the intersection of blockchain, healthcare and decentralized science (DeSci).” Allocations will be reviewed quarterly “to assess further investment opportunities.”

In addition to DNA health screening, Prenetics is working on an AI-driven early cancer detection venture, Insighta, backed by a $30 million investment from Tencent, as well as its consumer health brand, IM8.

Yat Siu, board director of the Humanity Foundation and executive chairman of Animoca Brands.“Prenetics’ entry into the decentralized identity arena as an Identity Validator marks a significant milestone. Their deep expertise in genomics, now combined with an active role in the Web3 ecosystem, is exactly the kind of forward-thinking collaboration that will drive decentralized identity and secure digital interactions into the future.”

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, says “by merging the rigor of genomics with digital innovation, we are forging a path toward a future where secure identity verification and groundbreaking healthcare solutions go hand in hand.”

Humanity Protocol looks to ApeChain in scaling zkProofer Network

A separate announcement says Layer 3 crypto network ApeChain, which powers the ApeCoin ecosystem, is joining Humanity Protocol’s zkProofer Network, “a decentralized infrastructure for privacy-preserving identity verification.”

A post on Humanity Protocol’s blog says ApeChain will be pivotal in scaling the network.

Terence Kwok, CEO of Humanity Protocol, says that for ApeChain, its Proof of Humanity framework will solidify governance, improve transparency, “unlock new utility for NFTs, and create privacy-preserving experiences that bridge digital ownership with real-world interactions.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Growth of digital wallet use shaking up payment regulations and benefits delivery

Digital wallets are transforming online, offline and cross-border payments around the world, prompting calls for regulatory change in Australis and…

 

Sardine nets $70M in Series C funding for automated fraud prevention platform

Sardine, a startup that employs machine learning for fraud prevention, compliance and credit underwriting, has announced a $70 million Series…

 

Indonesia aims to boost digital ID uptake in bid for greater efficiency

Indonesia is digitizing its civil registration services in a bid for greater efficiency as the country’s citizens enjoy improved convenience…

 

Ondato’s biometric age verification joins NIST leaderboard

Ondato has joined the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology evaluation of age assurance algorithms in the latest update…

 

Digital identity strengthens super wallets, transforming India’s DPI

India’s digital transformation has been accelerated by its digital public infrastructure (DPI), a framework that enables seamless digital services through…

 

AU petitioned over legal ID discrimination suffered by Kenyan minority group

Legal representatives of a human rights group, Nubian Rights Forum (NRF), have submitted a petition to the African Union (AU)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events