Humanity Protocol partners with genomics firm on blockchain-based IDV

Proof of personhood (PoP) contender Humanity Protocol is partnering with Hong Kong-headquartered genomics company Prenetics, to collaborate on blockchain-based identity verification and PoP via CircleDNA, its flagship DNA testing product.

CirclaDNA will join Humanity Protocol as an official Identity Validator, integrated into the protocol’s infrastructure.

A release from Prenetics says the partnership “leverages Prenetics’ advanced genetic testing capabilities to underpin decentralized identity verification,” calling it “a major step in decentralized identity, using DNA-based Proof of Personhood for secure and sybil-resistant verification.”

“With advanced zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology, these credentials ensure robust privacy protection while supporting decentralized applications across finance, healthcare and governance.”

The privacy element will be of particular importance, given the sensitivities around genetic data and the likely questions about the security of decentralized systems to house it.

Crypto reserve established to fund innovation in blockchain for healthcare

In tandem with the partnership, Prenetics is demonstrating its confidence in cryptocurrencies by establishing a Crypto Strategic Reserve, meaning it will invest $1 million in $H tokens (assets issued on Ethereum and backed by currencies from other blockchains), as well as $250,000 in Bitcoin and $250,000 in Solana.

The reserve aims to fuel innovation “at the intersection of blockchain, healthcare and decentralized science (DeSci).” Allocations will be reviewed quarterly “to assess further investment opportunities.”

In addition to DNA health screening, Prenetics is working on an AI-driven early cancer detection venture, Insighta, backed by a $30 million investment from Tencent, as well as its consumer health brand, IM8.

Yat Siu, board director of the Humanity Foundation and executive chairman of Animoca Brands.“Prenetics’ entry into the decentralized identity arena as an Identity Validator marks a significant milestone. Their deep expertise in genomics, now combined with an active role in the Web3 ecosystem, is exactly the kind of forward-thinking collaboration that will drive decentralized identity and secure digital interactions into the future.”

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, says “by merging the rigor of genomics with digital innovation, we are forging a path toward a future where secure identity verification and groundbreaking healthcare solutions go hand in hand.”

Humanity Protocol looks to ApeChain in scaling zkProofer Network

A separate announcement says Layer 3 crypto network ApeChain, which powers the ApeCoin ecosystem, is joining Humanity Protocol’s zkProofer Network, “a decentralized infrastructure for privacy-preserving identity verification.”

A post on Humanity Protocol’s blog says ApeChain will be pivotal in scaling the network.

Terence Kwok, CEO of Humanity Protocol, says that for ApeChain, its Proof of Humanity framework will solidify governance, improve transparency, “unlock new utility for NFTs, and create privacy-preserving experiences that bridge digital ownership with real-world interactions.”

Article Topics

biometrics | blockchain | CircleDNA | digital identity | Humanity Protocol | identity verification | palm biometrics | Prenetics | proof of personhood