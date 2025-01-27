Humanity Protocol raises $20M at $1.1B valuation

Humanity Protocol is following the recent launch of its Humanity Foundation with a new funding announcement as it gears up to challenge World and other contenders in the proof of personhood (PoP) market. The company raised $20 million in its latest successful funding round, co-led by Pantera Capital and Jump Crypto at what a release calls “a $1.1 billion fully diluted valuation.”

The decentralized identity blockchain solution has also announced new collaborations with OKX Wallet and the web3 education protocol Open Campus, continuing what it has promised will be a busy year of expanding its palm biometrics-based model.

Sign-ups to testnet with OKX Wallet trigger verified credential

A release says that the latest project offers token incentives for signing up to the Humanity Protocol testnet with OKX Wallet, as well as a verifiable digital credential.

OKX Wallet users will receive a 10 percent bonus in airdrop allocation when Humanity Protocol launches its token. But first, they’ll be issued a verifiable credential (VC), to confirm authentication as a verified wallet user. The intention is to prevent duplicate registrations or fraud, enabling a “fair and transparent airdrop allocation process.”

“While the verifiable credential is not a user-facing benefit,” says the release, “it is essential to how Humanity Protocol ensures the integrity of its ecosystem and protects against bots or sybil attacks.”

Education credentials authenticated with Humanity Protocol VC framework

A separate announcement says Humanity Protocol’s partnership with Open Campus, an on-chain education network, “aims to redefine digital identity and credentialing for learners, educators, and developers by enabling interoperable, privacy-preserving credentials that seamlessly integrate across decentralized ecosystems.”

The partnership integrates Open Campus Achievements and Open Campus ID with Humanity Protocol’s decentralized identity graph, to ensure “credentials issued on Open Campus are validated and interoperable, enabling users to showcase their verified educational accomplishments across Web3 platforms.”

In effect, Open Campus’ education credentials and digital ID will be authenticated using Humanity Protocol’s verifiable credential framework, and Campus ID will integrate with Humanity Protocol’s Proof of Humanity – its version of proof of personhood (PoP).

The goal is to enable secure interoperability across professional and academic settings, allowing users to showcase skills and accomplishments in dedicated portfolios. Zero knowledge proofs will “ensure that all verifications remain privacy-focused,” which will in turn help build trust in Open Campus’ credentials.

“Developers can build applications that integrate Humanity Protocol’s identity verification with Open Campus’s credentialing. This opens the door to innovations in decentralized education, recruitment, and professional networking.”

Closure of latest funding round sets up more activity in 2025

Kwok says the investment from Jump Crypto and Pantera Capital brings Humanity Protocol “one step closer to realizing a future where trustless, decentralized identity solutions are the norm.”

Last year, Humanity Protocol raised $30 million at a valuation of $1 billion to support hiring and further development.

As 2025 continues, the firm intends to continue to “scale its operations, expand its global reach, and drive adoption across industries beyond Web3.” Expect more partnership announcements, developer grants, and community-building efforts ahead of the protocol’s forthcoming mainnet launch.

