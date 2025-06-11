Humanity Protocol acquires Moongate with move into ticketing, credentialing

Proof of personhood network Humanity Protocol has announced the acquisition of Moongate, a decentralized event infrastructure platform powering ticketing, credentialing and access control for global events. An announcement says, “by acquiring Moongate’s proprietary event and loyalty technology, Humanity Protocol will enable seamless onboarding of users through event activations, verifying human identity and granting access to exclusive experiences, both online and offline.”

In other words, Humanity Protocol is now not just about proving humanness using palm biometrics, but also providing credentialing and access for conferences and other events. Moongate’s partners include popular crypto and tech conferences such as TOKEN2049, Binance Blockchain Week, and ETHDenver.

The vision, however, is much bigger than that. “The best way to scale trustless identity is to meet people where they already are in the real world,” says Terence Kwok, founder of Humanity Protocol. “With Moongate, we’re not just talking about adoption. We’re building it into concerts, conferences, festivals and everyday experiences across the globe.”

It is a savvy move for a company in the race to establish the viability of PoP and decentralized identity. Whereas competitor World is pursuing a branded universe with a distinct aesthetic, Humanity Protocol will continue to operate Moongate under its own brand while integrating it into its ecosystem.

Per the announcement, Moongate has powered over 300,000 on-chain tickets globally, with clients including major blockchain communities, exchanges, and NFT brands.

“Now, as part of Humanity Protocol, Moongate’s infrastructure will expand to support on-chain identity and biometric verification, making it easier than ever for users to prove they hold tickets and season passes without compromising their identity.”

The plan is to roll out pilot programs and flagship events in key cities, then scale globally.

Jonathan Mui, CEO of Moongate says that “Humanity Protocol is laying the foundation for a future where identity is decentralized, privacy-preserving, and human-first. The Moongate acquisition brings that vision into the real world, enabling people to use their Human ID for access, rewards, and participation in the next generation of global experiences.”

