Sri Lanka software firms to tie up with Indian giants for digital ID

Software firms in Sri Lanka are gearing to tie up with Indian tech giants to bid for the master systems integrator contract for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) system.

India’s National Institute for Smart Government, on June 27, issued a request for proposals for a Master Systems Integrator for the development, implementation and maintenance of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital ID project.

At least five Sri Lankan software companies are in discussion with some Indian tech giants for the SL-UDI, industry officials said. While the master systems integrator stems from the project being funded through a grant from India, Sri Lankan companies will have a significant role as a separate managed service provider, they added.

Officials say that to ensure local expertise and control over the Master System, a separate tender will be issued by the Government of Sri Lanka to procure a local managed service provider, which will take over the continuous operations comma maintenance and enhancement of the SL-UDI system after the Master System Integrator’s initial contract is completed. Indian and Sri Lankan firms with the necessary experience and certifications could participate in the bidding process by fulfilling the requirements outlined in the Invitation for Bid document.

By using Indian firms for the initial system integration of the SL-UDI and the subsequent use of local firms for ongoing management, the government can leverage Indian technical support and financing while retaining long-term control within the country, they added.

The Indian firms must have completed at least one foundational ID platform software solution or two similar projects within the last 10 years, with specific minimum financial values specified in Indian currency, according to the bid document.

Once selected, the Indian firm will implement and integrate the digital ID system, designing and developing the system architecture, integrating the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), with the country’s digital infrastructure. The firm will also provide hardware and software and maintain the system for the next three years.

