Ghana begins enrolling U-14s for digital ID card

The National Identification Authority of Ghana (NIA) has begun the registration of children aged between six and 14 for the Ghana Card in premium centers.

The ID authority said in an announcement that parents or guardians can take their children to these centers for registration, and must bring along either a valid Ghanaian passport of the child, original copy of the child’s birth certificate, or a Ghana Card of the parent or guardian.

The registration fee for first-time applicants is 310 Ghana cedis (US$25).

According to the NIA, the extension of child registration to premium centers is part of its legal mandate to ensure that all Ghanaians living at home or abroad have a secure and verified identity.

“It marks another step forward in building a comprehensive and inclusive National Identity Register (NIR) that captures every Ghanaian from childhood,” NIA said in the announcement.

The NIA also announced that from Monday September 15, its online registration and booking system will be extended to all the 11 remaining premium centers nationwide, providing applicants with convenience in scheduling appointments.

It is also encouraging applicants to make use of the online system which ensures “a smooth and timely” registration process.

For children who have already registered, the ID authority said it will communicate information about card issuance in due course. It added that in the coming weeks, it will also announce the extension of this registration service to all NIA District Offices nationwide to expand access for applicants across the country, beyond locations with premium centers.

The issuance of the Ghana Card to children is part of a process that started last year to issue a Ghana Card number to every Ghanaian child, including to newborns.

Last year, MPs opposed a move by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which wanted to spend 200 million Ghana Cedis ($15.2 million) on the production of Ghana Cards for under-14s.

Article Topics

children | digital ID | Ghana | Ghana Card | identity management | National Identification Authority (NIA)