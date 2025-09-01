National AI strategy to guide Burkina Faso’s digital transformation

Reflections have begun in Burkina Faso on the drafting of a national AI Action Plan which the government believes will reposition the country on a more purposeful and impactful digital transformation journey.

A workshop to launch consultations and brainstorming took place recently, organized by the Ministry of Digital Transition, Postal and Electronic Communications. The Plan is expected to cover the period 2026-2028.

Speaking during the workshop, the Permanent Secretary for Innovation and Digital Emerging Technologies, Dr Yaya Traoré, said AI development and adoption is central to Burkina Faso’s digital economy growth, and aligns with its digital economy development plan 2018-2027, iAfrica reports.

It was disclosed during the workshop that the Action Plan in the works highlights six major areas of focus which include infrastructure and connectivity, data governance, human capital development through skills training in AI, legal and ethical frameworks outlining the responsible use of AI, innovation and entrepreneurship, and sustainable funding and international partnerships.

Burkina Faso has been discussing avenues for stronger technology collaboration with India whose digital ecosystem has reached a high level of maturity. The country also has cooperation deals aimed at enhancing digital finance, public service modernization, and digital connectivity, according to Agence Ecofin.

The Secretary General of the Digital Transition Minister, Dr Borlli Michel Some, is quoted as saying that the AI Action Plan will help Burkina Faso modernize its public administration and facilitate access to public and private sector services, while ensuring its use is inclusive, ethical, and responsible.

The workshop was characterized by working groups, with each group brainstorming on specific priority areas. The views and thoughts shared will be useful in the drafting of a comprehensive guiding document on AI development and use in the West African country.

Early this year, the World Bank approved $150 million for the Burkina Faso Digital Acceleration Project. Among other things, the project is meant to help the country improve access to digital public infrastructure, expand digital connectivity, streamline access to public services, and build digital skills.

Per the government, having a clear AI Action Plan will be vital in shaping how the country’s digital transformation journey advances.

“This plan must deliver concrete and lasting solutions. AI represents a chance to create homegrown innovations that benefit all citizens,” Some is quoted as saying.

Burkina Faso’s AI path is part of a broader continental trend which is seeing countries prioritize digital infrastructure project implementation to streamline public service delivery. Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are cited as examples of countries where DPI is thriving with palpable impact.

The DPI analysis notes that South Africa used its G20 presidency to strengthen advocacy for DPI. Kenya is exemplary in facilitating service delivery through the Maisha Namba digital ID project, while Nigeria is on the move to expanding digital ID coverage through inclusive issuance as well as connectivity through a major financial deal of $ two billion.

In June, the 2025 State of AI in Africa report urged African countries to catch up on DPI, with the growing adoption of AI. This as DPI is also seen as a set of tools which can enhance inclusion and also tear down barriers especially in fragile contexts.

Article Topics

Africa | Burkina Faso | digital economy | digital government | digital identity