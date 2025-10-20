FB pixel

Trustfull Session aims to block bad bots, filter trusted AI agents

| Joel R. McConvey
Trustfull has released Trustfull Session, a risk intelligence product that aims to respond to the influx of AI agents into the digital ecosystem. A release from the company says the tool is “designed to detect and block malicious traffic – whether bot-driven or human-led – without slowing down legitimate users or trusted AI agents.”

AI agents, like most AI to date, are branded as both boon and curse. Trustfull says cyberattacks are on the rise, increasing 47 percent between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025. But the Yuletide orgy of gratuitous spending is almost upon us, and on the flipside, “AI-assisted online shopping is expected to grow 520 percent during the 2025 U.S. holiday season.”

As such, blocking automation outright means stifling potential revenue and workflows. Trustfull offers a multi-layered approach that includes detection capabilities for identifying high-risk sessions across web, mobile and API environments, without sacrificing performance or user experience.

Per the release, Trustfull Session monitors and scores every web session and flags suspicious activity without leaving a trace.  Its Javascript SDK works “silently in the background,” leveraging “behavioral biometrics to detect scripted activity and human-manipulated web sessions; device spoofing detection to uncover emulators, headless browsers, and cloned environments; and network intelligence to identify anomalies in IP reputation, VPN and proxy usage.”

Marko Maras, CEO of Trustfull, says “the way that users interact with businesses online, or simply search for information, is changing at a rapid pace. As AI agents continue to gain traction and AI-powered fraud becomes more sophisticated, businesses need advanced tools to accurately distinguish between good and bad users. By stopping fraudsters in real time without slowing down legitimate users and trusted agents, we are helping businesses seize the opportunities of today’s evolving digital landscape while staying safe.”

