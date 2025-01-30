FB pixel

Northern Block and Sphereon merge to deliver digital credentials ‘across jurisdictions’

Northern Block, a digital trust infrastructure company, and Sphereon, a pioneer in verifiable credential technologies, have merged.

The merger creates the new entity known as 4sure Technology Solutions, which will compete in the digital trust and decentralized identity sector. The newly merged company is being positioned to scale and deliver digital ecosystems across North America and Europe.

“This merger is a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Mathieu Glaude, CEO of Northern Block.

“Digital trust systems often don’t share the physical boundaries we face in the real world — there are no borders online. That’s why it’s critical to deliver globally interoperable solutions that ensure trust across ecosystems, enabling the secure acceptance of digital credentials and data across jurisdictions,” he continued.

The merger sees the two companies spanning offices in Canada and the Netherlands. Northern Block engaged government agencies and the private sector, focusing on “high-value credential ecosystems.” Meanwhile, Sphereon invested in over 100 open-source libraries and has a background in automation.

“By combining our capacities, we are uniquely positioned to scale innovation and adoption in digital trust ecosystems,” said Sebastian Boender, managing director of Sphereon. “This merger strengthens our ability to deliver interoperable, standards-based solutions that drive trust and innovation across industries and geographies.”

With the merger of the two companies Mathieu Glaude becomes CEO of 4sure Technology Solutions, with Sebastian Boender as managing director.

