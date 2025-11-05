AI agents everywhere all the time have firms building identity management capacity

The bet has been laid on AI, as firms offering algorithmic tech come to occupy more and more of the U.S. economy. Some wonder if the heavily leveraged industry and its endless thirst for more compute in the form of massive physical data centers is a bubble waiting to burst. Others continue to preach the AI gospel: a release from Tel Aviv-based Akeyless predicts that more than 95 percent of organizations are planning to adopt and use AI agents in the next 12 months.

For now, the race is on to offer the most secure and effective service for what many believe is the future of business.

Twilio acquires Stytch to leverage agentic AI with smart identity layer

Cloud communications firm Twilio has entered into an agreement to acquire identity and access management infrastructure provider Stytch. A post says the acquisition, which is expected to close in mid-November, will enable Twilio to build an intelligent identity layer designed to accommodate agentic AI.

“One truth has become increasingly clear,” says Twilio’s blog. “As customers engage across channels with both humans and AI agents, orchestration, intelligence and verified identity are essential.”

“Today, we’re witnessing a generational transformation in digital identity. What was once a back-end authentication tool is becoming a core enabler of trust, growth and intelligent engagement. In the age of AI and agentic systems, identity must evolve beyond static credentials into a dynamic, privacy-preserving framework that verifies trust in real time.”

Twilio has not disclosed the financial details of the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions.

Modern agent ecosystems require these four capabilities: Twilio

The introduction of AI agents puts new stresses on businesses’ identity infrastructure. Twilio

identifies four foundational capabilities necessary to navigate the transformation. Organizations must enable communication across multiple channels, including text, voice, email, OTT and web chat. They must have the ability to connect and orchestrate multiple agents, and access to customer memory that “effectively activates on contextual data.”

And they need an identity management and fraud prevention system that can handle the complexity of modern agentic ecosystems.

Twilio says Stytch’s developer-focused team and proven modern authentication technology will augment its Twilio Platform roadmap, complementing its investment in AI agent authentication and verification. Its combined capabilities will include real-time fraud prevention, rogue agent detection and a unified identity across all customer touchpoints for agents and humans alike.

Nuggets plugin brings verification to agents, humans

UK-based Nuggets has launched the Nuggets Verified Identity Plugin for ElizaOS, which a release says “introduces a privacy-preserving, zero-trust verification framework that enables AI agents and end users to prove who they are, securely and transparently.”

It promises a proof-based foundation for secure, compliant and auditable agent interactions across ElizaOS, supporting both Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and human-to-agent verification.

All verified data is recorded to a public registry and is fully compatible with the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

“As autonomous AI systems begin to make decisions and transactions on our behalf, trust becomes the cornerstone of responsible AI,” says Seema Khinda Johnson, CCO of Nuggets. “Our plugin for ElizaOS ensures that every agent, user, and action can be verified and accountable, all while preserving privacy.”

‘Just scratching the surface of AI agent adoption,’ says Akeyless CEO

Akeyless is also responding to the rapid rise of autonomous AI systems with its AI Agent Security suite, which a release says has added a host of new capabilities.

These include AI Agent Identity Provider, which “empowers AI Agents to securely communicate with any resource in any environment using short-lived identities for authentication,” as well as Akeyless AI Agent Privileged Access Management, which “brings zero trust and least-privilege controls to autonomous operations.” Meanwhile, Akeyless AI Insights offers “an intelligent assistant that helps teams manage identity security with natural-language queries, instant reports, and automated risk detection.”

Oded Hareven, CEO of Akeyless, believes we are just “scratching the surface of AI agent adoption.”

“There is no question about the fact that if unaddressed, AI Agents will be the leading cause of enterprise breaches. With the new AI Agent Identity security model and capabilities we announced today, enterprises can scale AI agents safely, without exposing their secrets, and operate with the agility modern environments demand.”

