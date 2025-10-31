Identity management firm NetBr acquired by Brazilian cybersecurity giant SEK

Brazilian identity and access management (IAM) firm Netbr has been acquired by cybersecurity company SEK (Security Ecosystem Knowledge) as part of its expansion strategy in Latin America.

The duo did not disclose the value of the deal. SEK, however, said it expects global revenues to exceed 1 billion Brazilian reais (US$185.6 million) in 2025, thanks to this year’s acquisitions, which, aside from NetBr, also include Swiss cybersecurity company Dreamlab Technologies.

The latest deal is a “ten-year investment” aimed at scaling the company’s operations across Brazil and Latin America, says Netbr company’s founder and president André Facciolli.

“The maturity we’ve achieved with major Brazilian companies can now be replicated in other countries. It’s a union that benefits the market as a whole,” he notes.

Founded in 2003, Netbr collaborates with several partners in the identity business, including PingIdentity, iProov, CyberArk and more. The company has also recently integrated Verifiable Credential technology from Dock Labs.

The São Paulo-headquartered firm will operate under the name Netbr by SEK as the brand gradually aligns with the parent company’s global identity, news outlet Ti Inside reports.

As for SEK, the company sees the acquisition as a path towards establishing itself as a comprehensive cybersecurity provider in the region, combining digital identity capabilities with existing security services. The Brazilian firm will receive over 100 specialists and a client base that includes Brazil’s ten largest banks, along with major telecommunications operators and companies in critical infrastructure sectors.

Adding identity management to the SEK’s cybersecurity portfolio will be of strategic importance as around 85 percent of cyberattacks exploit identity-related vulnerabilities, notes SEK’s CEO Igor Ripoll.

“The identity area has always been seen as one of the most important within SEK’s strategic plan,” says Ripoll. “The expertise that Netbr brings is not something that can be developed from scratch.”

The company currently employs over 1,000 professionals and serves 800 clients across Latin America, according to its data.

Article Topics

acquisitions | Brazil | cybersecurity | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | Latin America | NetBr