NetBr integrates Verifiable Credentials from Dock Labs to secure IAM

| Lu-Hai Liang
Brazilian cybersecurity firm NetBr, which specializes in identity and access management (IAM), is integrating Dock Labs’ Verifiable Credential technology.

Companies burdened by a patchwork of identity systems are increasingly adopting decentralized digital credentials to unify user records without tearing down existing infrastructure.

“The commitment is to position digital identity as a strategic asset for business,” says André Facciolli, Netbr’s CEO. “The partnership with Dock Labs and its Truvera platform offers a significant advancement in decentralized identity flexible solutions.”

Nick Lambert, CEO of Dock Labs, comments: “Identity silos slow everything down, from onboarding users to granting access and meeting compliance requirements.”

“The vision for the future of identity combines IGA, IAM, CIAM, and decentralized solutions to create a flexible and robust identity management approach that addresses the evolving market needs,” says Facciolli.

By issuing Verifiable Credentials, organizations can recognize the same individual across multiple business units, departments or acquired brands. Open standards like W3C Verifiable Credentials allow employees and customers to securely store their identity data and present it wherever needed.

The credentials are secured with cryptography, and optionally bound to the user’s biometrics. They support selective disclosure, so only the information required for a transaction is shared, and every presentation is logged with the user’s consent, giving companies a clear audit trail for compliance.

“With Verifiable Credentials, organizations don’t just improve processes, they lay the foundation for a connected ecosystem where trust moves as fast as business,” says Lambert.

Another South American company that has integrated Dock Labs’ Verifiable Credential technology is 4i Digital, an ID verification and biometrics provider. The company said the move aimed to reduce onboarding friction, drop-offs and costs. Lambert praised 4i Digital for “taking a leadership role in bringing this shift to Latin America.”

