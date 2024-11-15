FB pixel

Nuggets launches new AI agent authentication products

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Nuggets launches new AI agent authentication products
 

As more organizations find ways to integrate artificial intelligence into their work, identity companies are working on building authentication infrastructure specifically for AI software – or more precisely, AI agents.

Decentralized digital identity and payments platform Nuggets has launched two new products, including the Private Personal AI and the Verified Identity for AI Agents, both designed for work with AI agents.

While an exact definition is still under debate, AI agents are usually considered to be software tools designed to automate tasks and achieve objectives. This can include trawling company databases to find information, helping developers code or track down issues, or allowing marketers to create a color scheme. To achieve this, the agents rely on natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision and other AI techniques.

Nuggets’ Private Personal AI product allows users to enable their AI agents to act on their behalf, including initiating payments. At the same time, it allows for securing their personal data privacy through consent, authentication and authorization, the company explains in its release.

The Verified Identity for AI Agents product, on the other hand, was designed to allow organizations to give AI agents their own sovereign digital identities, enabling secure authentication and authorization.

Why would a piece of software need authentication and authorization? More companies are delegating AI agents to complete tasks by giving them access to their protected resources. But that opens the question of access control and how to verify and monitor that AI agents are doing what they are supposed to do.

Nuggets says its product can ensure AI agents operate autonomously while maintaining clear accountability. Each AI agent is assigned a Decentralized Identifier (DID). This allows the agent’s actions to be traceable and transparent as they are recorded on a blockchain. Smart contracts also establish clear rules or defined permission for what an AI agent can or cannot do. Lastly, it also prevents unauthorized access and actions.

The two products were designed to help businesses and individuals maintain control over their digital identities and data, says the company’s co-founder Seema Khinda Johnson.

“As AI becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the need for secure, privacy-preserving identity solutions for both humans and AI agents has never been more critical,” says Khinda Johnson.

Earlier this year, Nuggets partnered with public sector distributor Carahsoft to improve the interoperability and security of customer identity and access management (CIAM) systems within government agencies through decentralized identity and verifiable credentials.

The London-based company is also reportedly working with the Bank of England on a decentralized privacy layer that would allow digital currency holders to authenticate themselves without revealing personal data.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ACCS wins contract to run Australia’s age assurance trial

Australia has awarded a tender to run an age assurance trial to a consortium led by the UK-based Age Check…

 

New Zealand’s Foodstuff defends its use of facial recognition

Consumer and civil rights groups are questioning the results of a facial recognition trial conducted by New Zealand’s supermarket chain…

 

Award-winning palm biometrics study promises low-cost authentication

A new development in palm biometric technology, which promises low-cost and reliable authentication, has won acclaim. Led by Dr. Yucheng…

 

HID tapped for secure office access control via mobile ID

Corporate space management technology provider Deskbee has integrated HID’s Mobile Access and digital identity positioning offering into its platform, in…

 

Gov’t assessment of online safety gets it wrong on age assurance: AVPA

There is turmoil in the world of policy to regulate online age restrictions, as regulators and age assurance providers tug…

 

Use cases growing for converged physical and digital identity verification

Use cases for converged physical and digital identity are expanding around the world, due to new regulations, technologies and business…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events