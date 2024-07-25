Carahsoft serves as Nuggets’ Master Government Aggregator for decentralized identity platform

Nuggets has selected Carahsoft Technology Corp. as the “Master Government Aggregator” to provide its decentralized identity platform and payment wallet solutions to the public sector. Carahsoft serves as the central coordinator for its vendors, facilitating the promotion of IT solutions to government entities and ensuring accessibility through established government contract vehicles.

Carahsoft operates through various procurement channels and key contract vehicles such as NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and others. The partnership offers government agencies access to a wide array of IT solutions, now including Nuggets’ decentralized identity platform.

“Partnering with Carahsoft will amplify our reach within the government, providing them with our cutting-edge private decentralized identity solutions. We are excited to leverage Carahsoft’s extensive network and expertise to enhance operational efficiency and security for our customers,” says Alastair Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of Nuggets.

The collaboration aims to improve the interoperability and security of existing customer identity and access management (CIAM) systems within government agencies by leveraging decentralized identity and verifiable credentials. Nuggets focuses on trusted transactions, verifiable credentials, compliance, and private and secure identity management, according to the company.

Addressing challenges such as credential reusability and security threats, the partnership seeks to assist government agencies in managing and reusing credentials across different systems while combating fraud, AI-driven scams, deepfakes, and data privacy breaches.

Nuggets’ decentralized identity platform provides verified digital identities, safeguarding against data breaches. According to the company, the integration of Nuggets is expected to enable government agencies to adapt to evolving security needs and business requirements.

“Together with our reseller partners, we are dedicated to providing these innovative tools to enhance security and decrease fraud with a premier user experience. We anticipate significant positive outcomes from this partnership for the public sector,” says Brian O’Donnell, vice president of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.

Intercede, a digital identity and assurance software company, selected Carahsoft as the “Master Government Aggregator,” making its biometric problems available to the public sector.

