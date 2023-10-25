FB pixel

$10M TSA identity verification contract goes to Agile

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has awarded at $10.2 million, 60-month ID verification contract to the sole bidder, Agile Decision Sciences.

The company will write an application for mobile identity verification to be used by TSA officers, the most visible layer of security at U.S. airports.

The start date is December 9, and the end date is scheduled to be November 2028.

