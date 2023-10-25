$10M TSA identity verification contract goes to Agile

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has awarded at $10.2 million, 60-month ID verification contract to the sole bidder, Agile Decision Sciences.

The company will write an application for mobile identity verification to be used by TSA officers, the most visible layer of security at U.S. airports.

The start date is December 9, and the end date is scheduled to be November 2028.

Article Topics

Agile Decision Sciences | DHS | government purchasing | identity verification | TSA | U.S. Government