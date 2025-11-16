New digital identity verification market report forecasts dramatic change and growth

The latest report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, the 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report & Buyers Guide, projects the global market for online identity verification will surpass $18.2 billion by 2027 while undergoing a major shift toward the adoption of reusable IDs.

Digital identity verification (IDV) is in the midst of a shift towards reusable identity, even as it is expanding into sectors beyond those heavily regulated sectors where KYC requirements are familiar.

The 50-page report provides an overview of the sectors that are adopting identity verification and the reasons they are doing so. The technologies used and the technical standards that apply to them are presented, along with the competitive landscape, along with guidance enabling businesses to make informed decisions when selecting identity verification partners.

The report is the latest in Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s collaborations to illuminate the areas of major change and gaps in understanding in the digital identity and biometrics markets.

“Government services are moving online and regulators are demanding identity verification in an expanding set of use cases just as the industry is figuring out how to make reusable IDs work in the real world,” says Biometric Update Managing Editor Chris Burt. “Our report is intended to help businesses navigate this new landscape for digital IDV.”

“Digital identity verification plays a critical role in establishing identity in a world of increasing risks and AI driven fraud attacks,” adds Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst, Goode Intelligence. “This is at a time when the market is at an important crossroads with the emergence of reusable digital identity verification. Government issued digital identity, digital identity wallets and apps, and biometric authentication are all reshaping the industry.”

Case studies from Innovatrics, Ondato, Oz Forensics and Paravision are included in this market analysis, along with detailed profiles of more than nearly 50 technology providers offering either critical components or complete identity verification solutions.

Key highlights of the report include:

An introduction to digital identity verification.

An overview into standards and testing.

Three-year forecasts, key sectors and applications for growth.

Digital Identity Verification Buyers guide.

Digital Identity Verification vendor profiles and case studies.

Biometric Update is known for unparalleled coverage of the biometric and digital identity industry, and Goode Intelligence is widely trusted for in-depth and independent market analysis. The report is the fourth in an ongoing partnership drawing on the combined experience and reach of the two companies.

The 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide can be found here.

Reprint licenses are available. For more information contact Allison Heather at allison@biometricupdate.com.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Goode Intelligence | identity verification | market report | reusable digital ID