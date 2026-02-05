CyberloQ partners with IngenID on voice biometrics, deepfake detection

CyberloQ Technologies has joined up with IngenID to integrate voice biometrics and audio deepfake detection into its multi-factor authentication (MFA) platform. The partnership intends to better protect against unauthorized access, fraudulent transactions and emerging threats such as synthetic audio attacks.

CyberloQ’s existing CyberloQ Secure platform provides clients including banks, fintech firms and payment processors with an API-driven security framework that incorporates location-based authentication.

The addition of IngenID’s technology brings voice-based identity verification and deepfake detection into the mix, supporting multiple languages and deployment across mobile apps, call centers, and interactive voice response systems.

The combined solution layers biometric verification with device registration, geofencing, and one-time passcodes, creating a multi-factor approach designed to reduce fraud risk while maintaining usability.

“IngenID’s proven voice biometric expertise complements our MFA technology perfectly, enabling us to offer clients an even more resilient solution in an era of escalating cyber threats,” says Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies.

IngenID CEO Peter Soufleris emphasized the role of voice biometrics in addressing modern authentication challenges. The companies expect the partnership to accelerate adoption among CyberloQ’s institutional clients and expand IngenID’s reach into high-security environments.

