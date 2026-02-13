Meta plans launch of facial recognition to smart glasses in ‘dynamic political environment’

Meta is reportedly planning to roll out facial recognition capabilities for its smart glasses as early as this year, taking advantage of a politically turbulent period in the U.S. in which privacy advocates are focused on other issues.

The feature, internally called “Name Tag,” would let users identify people and receive information about them through Meta’s AI assistant. According to an internal document, Name Tag would be released at a conference for the blind before making it available to the general public, the New York Times reports.

The internal memo from Meta’s Reality Labs notes that the current situation in the U.S was good timing for the feature’s release.

“We will launch during a dynamic political environment where many civil society groups that we would expect to attack us would have their resources focused on other concerns,” says the document.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram tried to incorporate facial recognition into the initial version of its camera-equipped Ray-Bans in 2021, but scrapped the plans due to technical challenges and ethical questions.

The year 2026 has brought a different political landscape. Civil liberties groups and lawmakers have found themselves in a protracted struggle with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over their use of surveillance tools, including facial recognition.

Donald Trump’s administration has also brought a different attitude towards tech companies and AI regulation. The U.S. President recently issued an Executive Order (EO) on AI, aimed at reducing regulatory constraints on the technology.

This isn’t the first time that Meta has been rumored to introduce facial recognition to its smart glasses.

According to media reports from May last year, the company was testing “super sensing,” a feature that keeps the smart glasses’ cameras and sensors on and uses AI to help the wearer remember what they encountered during the day.

In 2024, two Harvard students made headlines after converting Meta’s smart glasses into a device that automatically captures people’s faces with facial recognition and runs them through face search engines, including those belonging to PimEyes.

