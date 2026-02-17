Online dating at risk as romance scams, deepfakes infiltrate platforms

Online dating sites are being flooded with deepfakes and AI content, making it hard for users to distinguish real matches from fraud bots. At the same time, some users are discovering that a corporeal body is more of a “nice to have,” as they turn to AI companions generated by large language models (LLM) over flesh-and-blood partners.

New data from Sumsub shows that so-called “romanceslop” is souring the experience for many users, resulting in what a release the biometrics and anti-fraud firm describes as a hollowing-out of once useful apps. Thirty percent of those who participated in a survey say their dating experience has been “negatively affected by receiving AI-generated content.” Sixty-one percent have already been deceived by fake profiles, or know someone who has, and 84 percent say “deepfaked catfishes and AI content have made it harder to trust people or date successfully.”

Identity fraud is rampant in the online dating world. Recent research shows that 61 percent of people that have used dating apps or websites in the UK have matched with a profile they later discovered, (or strongly suspected) was a bot, scammer or catfish. It’s just as bad across the pond; a report from Politico cites FBI data showing that Americans lost more than $16 billion to cybercrime, including romance scams, in 2024.

Sumsub says “modern widespread and powerful AI tools, like Google’s Nano Banana, have given experienced online fraudsters the means to almost perfect messages and images that can deceive even the savviest romantic.”

Shall I compare thee to an LLM? 36% say yes

Some might worry AI is spoiling love, but others are embracing it. Among the 2000 UK-based respondents, 36 percent have used an AI companion as an alternative to dating apps – and 50 percent of all women are open to the idea.

Meanwhile, 32 percent use AI tools as a dating coach or to write messages. So even for those who aren’t giving their heart to Claude, LLMs are serving as virtual Cupids who can guide them in matters of the heart. As far as profiles go, 60 percent of users believe “some AI-altered content should be allowed” on dating platforms – but 42 percent “have zero tolerance for any image alterations.”

Sumsub notes the paradox at play: “adoption of AI features is growing steadily even as trust and confidence falls.” Regardless, however you slice it, online dating has fundamentally changed.

What hasn’t is the desire for a safe and secure online experience. Eighty one percent of respondents believe dating platforms should be held responsible for malicious content hosted on their platforms. “The imperative on dating apps is clear,” Sumsub says. “Govern AI content to protect online daters, or scramble to react when bad actors cause serious harm.”

Get safe or become obsolete: Sumsub

“Platforms have a clear responsibility to protect users without restricting how they choose to engage online,” says Nikita Marshalkin, head of machine learning at Sumsub. The company has found that many users are willing to accept AI-enhanced dating experiences with appropriate guardrails in place – which means it’s critical how those guardrails are managed.

“Users can’t be blamed for using AI features offered to them, nor can they be expected to manage the resulting wave of AI content without support.” Marshalkin says. “A blanket ban isn’t the answer, but without exhaustive governance and improved user awareness around deepfakes and misleading content, online dating will soon become more trouble than it’s worth.”

“The response from the dating industry is going to be watched very closely by businesses in other sectors who are waking up to how basic verification checks can’t compete with the increasingly sophisticated methods scammers use today.”

Gen Z showing increased preference for in-person dates

Gen Z, as it turns out, is getting wise to the risks associated with online dating, and opting to try and find romance face-to-face. New data from Barclays shows that, with seven in 10 (67 percent) of reports of romance scams originating on dating sites and social media platforms in 2025, 56 percent of Gen Z singles are now prioritizing meeting a partner in-person.

“One in two Gen Z singletons say AI scam concerns have changed how they date online – almost double the 25 per cent national average,” the research says. “In an apparent reversal of a trend towards dating apps in recent years, 56 per cent of Gen Z singles say they’re focusing on meeting a partner in real life, rather than via online dating – significantly higher than the 42 per cent average across generations.”

