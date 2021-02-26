Denmark’s biometric passport contract won by Veridos and partner idpeople

Denmark’s new passports with biometrics embedded in a digital chip will be provided by Veridos and partner idpeople under a contract awarded by the National Police of Denmark.

Veridos and idpeople won a public tender to produce the passport over a seven-year period, with Veridos designing and manufacturing passports optimized for security for the people of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. They will meet the latest security standards from the EU and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), meaning data to support face and fingerprint biometrics will be included on the chip.

The chip is held on a polycarbonate data page among the 32 total pages. Seven different passport types will be made by the partners, including a diplomatic passport, a travel document for refugees, and a paper-based emergency passport.

“This project is a confirmation of our previous success in providing state-of-the-art passport solutions to governments worldwide,” explains Veridos CEO Andreas Räschmeier. “The new Danish ePassport is in line with all the requirements of a modern travel document. It is secure and forgery-proof, and its electronic components meet all citizens’ expectations of being able to cross borders easily and efficiently. The document will thus become a flagship of the modern Nordic country.”

Issuance of the new passports is expected to begin in October 2021. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

“We are looking forward to this task and to utilizing our expertise of governmental ID security documentation and our platform as a high-security service bureau,” adds Jesper Mikkelsen, owner and CEO of idpeople. “idpeople has a long history of delivering high-end ID security solutions to governments and private companies, and this contract emphasizes idpeople’s position as the leading personalization center for ID documents in Denmark.”

Veridos has supplied technology for biometric passports issued by many other countries, most recently including Botswana, and is also working on an EU project to implement biometrics for airport border checks with sharing physical documents.

