Whoop provides biometric health monitoring for Arctic paratroopers

1,000 soldiers of the Spartan Brigade will partake in a six-month performance optimization study

Whoop has partnered with the U.S. military to provide biometric health tracking to its 25th Infantry Division based in Alaska, reports DVIDS. Paratroopers of the ‘Spartan Brigade’ will have their performance and sleep data tracked using Whoop wearable sensors and an accompanying mobile application to monitor their health biometrics.

This partnership is the latest in a series of biometric health tracking collaborations involving Whoop.

The brigade’s commanders will use the biometric data to understand soldiers’ resiliency and optimize their performance in the inhospitable conditions of the Alaskan Arctic. The study, led by the brigade’s tech innovation group SPARwerx, is conducted in partnership with the University of Queensland and will last six months.

Approximately 1,000 volunteering paratroopers will use their Whoop wearables to track their exertion, heart rate, and sleep data for performance optimization in areas with minimal sunlight, high winds, and below-freezing temperatures.

“The rigors of Arctic airborne operations take a toll on the human body,” said Spartan Brigade Commander Col. Chris Landers. “How do we maximize a paratrooper’s effectiveness on the battlefield while dealing with extreme cold and lack of sunlight?”

“The goal of the study is twofold,” said the brigade’s study project leader Chief Warrant Officer 4 Phillip Ranck. “First, that soldiers gain a better understanding of themselves. Second, that soldiers understand that their leaders are taking an aggressive approach to understanding the impacts of training and the Arctic environment’s impact on their mental and physical health.”

The collected biometrics will also be used to analyze the soldiers’ strain and recovery patterns.

“We’re called on by our nation to respond with little notice to contingencies around the globe,” said Landers. “We don’t choose the time or the place, but we can choose how well we perform when we get there.”

Paratroopers will be able to view the data themselves using the accompanying mobile application. Additionally, they will be tasked to adhere to a fixed sleep schedule and seek out harsh conditions such as cold and dark sleeping places, and not consume food after 7 pm.

“We are empowering our paratroopers to better understand themselves,” said Spartan Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty. “This study is all about putting the power of technology and data directly into their hands, so they can truly harness their own potential.”

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | data collection | fitness tracking | military | monitoring | wearables | Whoop