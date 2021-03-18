AP Memory and Ambiq to collaborate on battery-powered intelligent endpoint devices

Paving the way for highly integrated sensor fusion applications

Electronics manufacturers AP Memory and Ambiq have partnered on the development of next-generation battery-powered intelligent endpoint devices.

AP Memory focuses on the design and manufacturing of ultra-low power and low pin count PSRAM (IoT RAM), while Ambiq specializes in low-density LPDRAM and AI memory solutions for edge and IoT applications.

The new collaboration will now see AP Memory’s IoT RAM solutions being built on Ambiq’s Apollo4 platform.

Those solutions could include biometric capabilities at the network edge, with IoT biometrics forecast by ABI Research to be a major growth area, and Ambiq recently partnered with Sentry Enterprises to develop a multi-application biometric smartcard.

“The market is demanding richer experiences in intelligent endpoints, in ever more constrained form factors and stricter ultra-low power requirements,” explained Ivan Hong, Vice President and General Manager of IoT Business Unit of AP Memory.

Designed to meet the demanding power and space constraints of wearable and other battery-powered smart consumer devices, AP Memory solutions feature low signal pin count, low power, and high transfer rate options.

“As a technology leader in ultra-low power chipsets, Ambiq is well-positioned for powering such devices,” Hong explained. “AP Memory is delighted to partner with Ambiq. Together, both companies are rising to the challenge of delivering to the market richer experiences in next-generation battery-powered intelligent endpoints.”

AP Memory and Ambiq have confirmed that several large customer projects using the combination of solutions from AP Memory and Ambiq are already under development.

“The partnership with AP Memory allows customers to take advantage of the industry-leading power consumption and features of the Apollo4 platform and address the expansive needs of those new application areas yet still maintaining a small physical form factor,” said Dan Cermak, VP of Architecture and Product Planning at Ambiq.

“The low-power products from AP Memory give our customers the flexibility to future-proof their product lines by offering more memory with longer battery life,” he concluded.

