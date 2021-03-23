BIO-key begins initial $500K biometric hardware and software shipment to Nigeria

Deployment planned to support large-scale ID initiatives

BIO-key has begun shipping biometric hardware and software to Nigeria to support its large-scale initiatives for civil ID, e-commerce and financial inclusion, the company has announced. The first shipment is expected to be completed by the end of the month, and is valued at approximately $500,000.

“We are very excited to initiate commercial hardware and software deployments in support of our initiatives in Nigeria,” states BIO-key Chairman and CEO Michael W. DePasquale. “Last quarter we secured initial purchase orders and now payments to begin the first phase of technology deployments, principally fingerprint biometric scanners. We expect deliveries to increase each quarter and are working to firm up deployment plans and product delivery schedules for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”

Two biometrics contracts were signed by BIO-key’s Africa subsidiary in March, 2020, one with a government agency, but their implementation was delayed by the pandemic, civil unrest and protests. The initial shipment therefore represents a return towards normal operations in Nigeria and the launch of large-scale ID projects for secure identity management across the country, the company says.

“We are excited to begin the supply of our technology required to commence operations of these African contracts,” comments BIO-key Africa Managing Director Akintunde Carlton Jeje. “Though they impacted commencement of our projects, we fully support the decisive steps taken by the Nigerian Federal Government to protect its citizens from the impact of COVID-19. We also welcome their great support of programs to bring much-needed economic empowerment to the country’s youth. Opportunities for economic development and financial inclusion, to be created by e-commerce and fin-tech solutions supported by BIO-key’s hardware and software, could not be more welcome for the new world of possibilities we are helping to bring to people at this time.”

Article Topics

Africa | BIO-key | biometric software | biometrics | fingerprint scanners | identity management | Nigeria | stocks