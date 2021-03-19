Biometrics providers FaceTec and ImageWare announce appointments, Idiap hiring researchers

The Idiap Research Institute in Switzerland is looking to fill several senior researcher positions for cross-disciplinary projects, having grown and received federal funding to pursue its industry-driven work addressing societal challenges and industrial needs.

The institute identifies health and healthcare, intelligent business manufacturing processes, the future or energy, and technologies to support security and safety, including authentication, cybersecurity, and related ethics and regulatory questions, as particular areas of interest.

Applicants with PhDs in engineering, physics, computer science or applied mathematics are sought.

Screening begins on May 1, 2021.

Idiap researchers recently proposed a metric for measuring the fairness of biometric systems.

FaceTec names Jay Meier SVP for North America

Jay Meier has joined FaceTec as its senior vice president of North American Operations.

Meier’s experience includes time as VP of Corporate Development at BIO-key, and he previously served on FaceTec’s advisory board, which he joined in 2017.

ImageWare appoints former FBI executive to board

ImageWare has appointed Lauren C. Anderson, a former senior executive at the Federal Bureau of Investigations, to its board of directors, expanding the board to four members.

Anderson brings expertise in security, counterterrorism and diplomacy to the board, and currently serves as an advisory to the U.S. Army, global systems engineer Stellar Solutions, and the U.S. Comptroller General at the Government Accountability Office. She holds numerous professional awards and certifications, and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and other prominent organizations.

“Having worked in the global security sector in a variety of capacities over the years, I am coming to ImageWare with a real understanding of the Company’s solutions and the overall market we are addressing,” states Anderson. “In many government, and increasingly enterprise, applications, cybersecurity and identity management have gone from business to mission critical. The proliferation of remote work has only exacerbated this need for reliable identity management solutions. With a reputation for providing the most secure, accurate and fastest biometrics offerings in the industry, ImageWare has a real opportunity to take share in a rapidly growing market. I’m looking forward to playing a strategic role in expanding our government and international presence as we further commercialize our industry-leading portfolio of solutions.”

