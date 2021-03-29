BioRugged, Panini and NEC America add employees, Biometrics Institute recruiting

UK government ethics board seeks new members

BioRugged has hired Siphiwe Ngwenya as an Android Developer and Project Support Specialist for its biometric solutions.

Ngwenya was a judge at the 2020 MTN Business Application of the Year awards and a technology coach for the JP Morgan Yabasadi program, the company said in an announcement on LinkedIn. His areas of expertise include data science and visualization, feature engineering, and agile processes.

Panini has appointed Jean-Philippe Ruault as its new chief technology and strategy officer to lead internal sales of its branch transformation solutions, including check imaging and customer authentication solutions.

Ruault has more than 25 years of experience in diverse roles, including senior positions at global digital security companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jean-Philippe to the executive team: he has a true visionary mindset,” says Richard Kane, CEO, Panini. “As the leader of our R&D and Global Marketing strategy, he will guide our technology course and allow us to scale rapidly our identity verification and customer authentication solutions roadmap.”

Panini reported its best financial year since the 2008 financial crisis in 2020, year-over-year growth of 8 percent, and a margin on sales above 22 percent, according to the announcement.

Mike Lesko has been brought on board by NEC America as its new Senior Director of Government Technology and Services, to strengthen the companies law enforcement and public safety roadmap, and helping the company’s Advanced Recognition Systems (ARS) business extend its biometric services beyond identification bureaus.

Lesko has served as chair of the AFIS Internet Board, prior to its rechristening as the International Biometrics Association, an annual conference of NEC AFIS and MBIS (multimodal biometric identification system) users. His experience includes work for the FBI’s CJIS Advisory Policy Board, and most recently the Texas Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Law Enforcement Support Division as division director. He will also represent NEC on various national and Federal policy boards.

Biometrics Institute and BFEG now hiring

The Biometrics Institute is recruiting a part time marketing and public relations advisor to help it update and maintain its communications strategy, work with the organization’s chief executive on thought leadership and content development, and manage branding and corporate communication.

Applicants should be based in Greater London, capable of working up to 25 flexible home-working hours per week spread evenly across weekdays. A minimum of five years experience in marketing and communications, strong writing and verbal communication skills and social media experience are required.

The role pays approximately £25 per hour depending on experience, and applications are due by April 29, 2021.

The UK Government’s Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group is seeking five new members to advise Home Office ministers on biometrics and forensic material collection, use, and retention.

Candidates will have strong interpersonal skills, contribute constructively to discussions, and negotiate between conflicting opinions and values to work towards consensus.

Applications are due by April 12.

