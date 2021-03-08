Face biometrics providers sign up new financial services onboarding customers and partners

Mastercard platform partners announced

FacePhi has announced it will provide its face biometrics to a global banking software integrator, while Onfido, iDenfy and Accura Scan have each announced onboarding customer wins for their selfie biometric checks. Meanwhile Signzy is part of Mastercard Engage, which is now available, and a joint report from PYMNTS and Jumio suggests the industry momentum may not yet have crested.

FacePhi forms strategic partnership

Information Technology Solutions and Services (ITSS) and FacePhi have formed a strategic agreement to integrate biometric authentication with remote onboarding services around the world.

ITSS is a Switzerland-based global banking software integrator.

In addition to improving onboarding with FacePhi’s face biometrics, the companies intend to promote inclusive banking and improved access for customers.

“The use of biometric solutions has been growing steadily in recent years among financial institutions,” highlights Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi. “It is one of the technologies that has joined the digitalisation process of banking with the greatest force, in which the human factor and user accessibility are playing a key role. Thanks to ITSS and its long experience in the integration of software for banks, we hope to be a reference in this important process of digital transformation, providing tools to companies and institutions, without forgetting that the security and privacy of the user is a fundamental point.”

“ITSS provides agile digital onboarding strategies that helps banks capitalize on the benefits of innovative technology,” Patrick Jaccoud, CEO of ITSS. “Our alliance with FacePhi will enable us to offer state of the art biometric solutions to banks and financial institutions. We are excited to continue on this path with FacePhi ensuring that security and privacy continues to be paramount in banking digital transformation.”

FacePhi has also been awarded the National SME of the Year Award for 2020 by Santander Bank and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, on the heels of being named SME of the Year in Alicante.

Onfido biometrics to secure and simplify end-of-life administration

Remote identity proofing with Onfido’s biometrics has been selected by end-of-life administration service Settld to secure and simplify the user verification process.

Users of the web-based bereavement notification service confirm their identity and physical presence with Onfido’s face biometrics to have companies like banks, utilities and mobile phone providers automatically notified of their relative’s death and requested to close the accounts of the deceased person.

“When bereaved families are using Settld’s website to notify multiple companies of the death of a loved one, we want to give them peace of mind by providing a simple, secure and stress-free service,” says Settld CEO Vicky Wilson.

“With Onfido, we are providing world-leading customer verification technology, which will reassure our customers – and the service providers we notify – utilities, banks, pension, broadband, TV, mobile, insurers, the list goes on.”

“We’re pleased to be supporting Settld’s digital initiatives, helping users prove their real identity online,” comments Onfido Chief Product Officer Kevin Trilli. “Settld customers are able to start their digital journey through a secure and simplified online experience, while service providers have the assurance comprehensive ID checks have been completed when they receive a bereavement notification.”

iDenfy chosen by payments fintech

iDenfy will provide biometric onboarding for online payments and transfers provider Wittix to provide secure and smooth client experiences.

Wittix says it will utilize iDenfy’s technology to develop faster and upgraded financial services with enhanced navigation, improved customer support, and advanced identity verification expertise, according to the announcement.

“Wittix aims to provide top class online financial services. Every little detail of the customer journey matters,” says Wittix CEO Hanan Assis. “iDenfy is a convenient and reliable solution that allows Wittix’s clients to perform live identity verification quickly and securely.”

Mastercard Engage network provides Signzy biometrics for digital payment experiences

Mastercard is expanding its Engage platform of fintech and related technologies to support customer building their digital payment experiences.

“Instead of merely supporting physical cards with digital experiences, we are powering consumer choice by building a robust network of qualified enablers that can help our customers quickly launch digital products from the ground up,” explains Mastercard President of Consumer Products for Issuers Andrea Scerch.

The network of services available through Mastercard Engage includes Signzy for remote onboarding and digital KYC services, and Thales among end-to-end ‘Digital First enablers.’

“We are thrilled to be qualified as an early Digital First partner on the Mastercard Engage platform,” says Thales VP of Digital Banking and Payment François Chaffard. “Our end-to-end digital issuance solution enables Financial Institutions to leverage their existing assets and offer an optimized mobile-first digital experience to their customers.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated business continuity solutions and seamless digital customer experiences that require minimal interaction,” says Arpit Ratan, co-founder and business head at Signzy. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Mastercard through the Engage program to support digital onboarding for digital first solutions.”

Mastercard Engage is part of the ‘Accelerate for Fintechs’ framework.

Accura Scan signs up Commercial Bank of Dubai

Accura Scan has been chosen to provide KYC onboarding technologies including selfie biometrics to the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD).

The integration enables CBD customers to scan an Emirates ID or Passport and match it with face biometrics in under 10 seconds, according to the announcement. CBD says it offers a complete digital account opening process that takes less than a minute.

“CBD was looking for a solution that could offer them smooth and seamless operations with their KYC process,” comments Accura Scan Founder Yasin Habibali. “I believe they were well convinced with our presentation and purpose of business to give us an opportunity and signed a contract with us. It is definitely going to boost the Accura Scan ecosystem to further our commitment to deliver deep-domain expertise to the financial transaction automation market and beyond. We would continue to focus on enabling our partner’s operational efficiencies and an optimized workflow for the future.”

TD Bank mobile platform head on real-time verification and omnichannel biometrics

Canada-based TD Bank makes the case for banks around the world to overhaul their customer verification measures with biometrics for real-time results, in the March 2021 issue of PYMNTS’ Digital Identity Tracker.

The 94-page report includes scorecards for more than 200 digital identity players, each evaluated based on their use of consumer data, device intelligence, transaction behavior and multifactor authentication, and noting what biometrics, if any, they provide.

Jumio CPO Philipp Pointer argues for integrated platforms that combine KYC and all other capabilities needed to open an account, rather than a piece-meal approach. Angel Kadelski, head of U.S. mobile banking platforms for TD Bank talks about the need for financial institutions to modernize to compete with fintechs, and why she believes the adoption of both new and existing biometrics will expand across digital services and into physical bank branches.

Article Topics

Accura Scan | banking | biometrics | digital identity | FacePhi | facial recognition | iDenfy | identity verification | Jumio | KYC | Mastercard | onboarding | Onfido | privacy | remote authentication | Signzy