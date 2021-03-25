Future of Biometric Authentication Webinar

Online

April, 9, 2021

Group Futurista, a major Global Events organizer is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the ‘Future of Biometric Authentication’ webinar under the Futurecast Series. The virtual summit will be joined by leading IT experts and industry leaders to explore the application of Biometrics in the identification and authorization sphere.

The FTC’s COVID-19 and Stimulus Reports page shows 143,992 fraud reports related to COVID-19 and the federal stimulus as of July 27, 2020. The reports identify a cumulative loss of over $93 million. Banks and financial institutions will be the biggest beneficiaries of biometric technology along with their customers.

Webinar Highlights comprise of:

• 6 Knowledge sessions including live fireside chats and informative digital presentations.

• Congregation of Global Industry thought leaders, to delve upon the latest trends and innovations in AI and Chatbots.

• 200+ attendees joining us, including top-level executives and senior officials.

Topics of Discussion:

• How biometric authentication can change the future of security in mobile banking

• Leveraging biometrics and passwordless security for next generations retail stores

• Frontier’s in biometrics technology: exploring the emerging trends in digital space

Filled with insightful and latest applications in biometrics technology, we’re all set to tackle the above topics and more.

