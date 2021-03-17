Goodix, Callsign, Phonexia, Corsight and SITA announce new roles amid biometrics demand growth

Team expansions for digital identity companies in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

Various biometrics companies have announced the establishment of new offices and the appointment of new roles this week.

Goodix Technology appointed Sandy Hu as president, and Callsign named Singapore as the company headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region. Also, Phonexia celebrated its 15th birthday with the hiring of Niko Brummer, Corsight AI announced a partnership and plans to hire, and SITA is expanding its Agile DevOps teams announcing plans to hire over 55 people in Letterkenny, Ireland.

Goodix appoints new President

Goodix Technology has appointed Sandy Hu as president, who will now be responsible for the fingerprint sensor manufacturer’s overall operation and management.

Hu will report directly to Goodix’s CEO David Zhang and will aid the company to reach its short-term and long-term business development goals, as well as establishing a global operation system for the distribution of its biometric authentication solutions

Before joining Goodix, Hu was the Vice President of Texas Instruments and President of TI China.

Goodix is being sued by WaveTouch for a patent infringement related to its microlens design technology for in-display biometrics.

Callsign establishes new Singapore headquarters

Callsign has named Singapore as the company headquarters for the Asia Pacific region (APAC).

The creation of the new infrastructure will also see the formation of business development and customer support teams to strengthen the company’s presence in the region.

Together with the establishment of the new headquarters, Callsign has also appointed Namrata Jolly as general manager for APAC.

Jolly will now oversee the development of the new headquarters and support the team in the manufacturing and delivery of its biometrics-based authentication solutions.

Voice biometrics expert Niko Brummer joins Phonexia

Phonexia is celebrating its 15th birthday this week, and to celebrate the occasion, it has announced voice biometrics expert Niko Brummer has joined its team.

Brummer has been collaborating with various companies on voice biometrics over the past 20 years, including Agnitio, Nuance, and Omilia.

Now, Brummer will aid the firm in developing its voice biometric solutions further with an emphasis on voice verification, precise speech transcription, and smart conversational AI.

The move, according to Phonexia CEO Michal Hrabi, will help the company move a step forward toward the future of voice.

Corsight AI hiring technical staff and sales leaders

Corsight AI is planning to scale its face biometrics business with a series of new hires over the next 12 months, and has partnered with executive search firm The SJB Group to support the process.

The company says its facial recognition can accurately identify people on watchlists in the most challenging conditions with unmatched speed and accuracy is being rapidly adopted.

In response, Corsight is adding to its Israel-based technical team, and hiring country leaders and sales specialists for the UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Australia. SJB Group and its sister company Experis Israel will manage all hires globally. SJB is developing a custom recruitment model as part of that process.

SITA expands airport biometric portfolio

SITA announced this week is expanding its Agile DevOps teams by hiring over 55 people in Letterkenny Ireland.

The new group includes software engineers, test engineers, UX designers, scrum masters, and product owners, who will now work on SITA AT AIRPORT’s biometric portfolio.

The news comes amid the necessity to support the slow recovery of the traveling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SITA has been particularly active rolling out biometric gates and kiosks recently, including at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

