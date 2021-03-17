Herta updates biometric access control solution for use with masks, adds liveness detection

Herta Security has launched a new version of its face biometric access control software, BioAccess, with new functionalities including mask detection for compliance with health and safety guidelines and liveness detection to defend against biometric spoof attacks.

BioAccess provides alerts to system operators, along with accurate face biometric algorithms that deliver high identification rates of masked individuals and people wearing glasses or hats, or a different facial expression than they were enrolled with. Identification can also be carried out for subjects at a distance and on the move. All data is encrypted for user privacy and security.

The new BioAccess release also features Wiegand compatibility for easy integration into automatic door and gate systems, and API integration is available.

The market for access control with facial recognition is being driven not only by the need for organizations to protect their assets and replace identity verification systems based on fingerprints and keypads with contactless systems, but also a common cost driver, with an automated system performing a task that otherwise may require a dedicated security guard or employee, Herta CMO Laura Blanc told Biometric Update in an email.

The health sector is a big addressable market for contactless systems, Blanc says, but notes that BioAccess “can also be applied to any access control for critical infrastructures and accesses to companies that need a quick and safe entrance. Also, to any kind of events so that you don’t need to touch anything, and you can access the event installation safely.”

Herta also recently launched emotion recognition solution BioObserver.

Article Topics

access control | biometric identification | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | contactless | facial recognition | Herta Security | mask detection | spoof detection