HID Global supports civil registry and digital identity push in Antigua and Barbuda

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has partnered with HID Global to roll out the company’s Integrale for CRVS (Civil Registration and Vital Statistics) in the country this month, in order to modernize the civil registry system and provide digital identity to the nation.

The solution will be providing a reliable information source for verifiable digital identity information, allowing the government to record citizens events like births, deaths and marriages. HID Integrale was configured to create civil registration records that can be used by 26 stakeholder organizations, including the Banking Association.

The system can integrate data from legacy identity systems, make links between families for stronger authentication, and trigger in-person follow ups when further registration information is required. The system uses a centralized database to provide a single source of authoritative and verifiable digital identity information.

“This solution will make it easier for our many public and private sector stakeholders to conduct varied and numerous transactions, from approving mortgages to creating legal certificate documents. Its successful deployment is a positive step in securing our citizen’s identities and a critical precursor to transforming us to a digital society,” says Hon. Melford Nicholas, Minister of Information, Broadcasting, Telecommunications & Information Technology for the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

HID Integrale will also be provided to the Libyan government, announced this month, as part of a collaboration with HID Global to deliver biometric passports. HID Integrale can be used to generate statistics on-demand and for participation in UN assistance programs, and those of other international organizations.

“Government officials and stakeholders are now strongly positioned to meet future identity challenges and expand their innovative civil registry ecosystem with our HID Integrale for CRVS solution,” says HID Global Senior Vice President and Head of Secure Issuance and Citizen ID Solutions Craig Sandness.

The deployment of HID Integrale is the first step for Antigua and Barbuda in becoming a digital society, according to the announcement. HID has also published a case study on the project.

Article Topics

biometrics | birth certifications | civil ID | digital identity | government services | HID Global | identity document | identity management