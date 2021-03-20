ID4Africa Livecast – Vaccination Certificates & Identity Management

ID4Africa Livecast – Vaccination Certificates and Identity Management

Online

April 8, 2021 12:30-14:30 GMT

Among governments and those in the travel industry, a new global health credential that is securely tied to a verifiable identity has emerged. As more of the world’s population gets vaccinated to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is reasonable to expect that proof of that vaccination and its recency will become a requirement for entry into countries and part of the travel credentials like passports and travel documents. It may also become a requirement for a broader range of daily activities, including attending schools or working in an office in certain countries, etc.

In view of the critical and global importance of this emerging topic and its intimate connection with identity management, ID4Africa is dedicating a 3-part series of LiveCasts to delve into the surrounding issues. This first episode features renowned decision-makers of international organizations and think tanks currently in the midst of deliberations to arrive at an interoperable credential for attesting to the immunity of the traveling public. The second (April 29) and third episodes (May 6) will highlight a series of related innovations for the new norm.

Click here to register.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | credentials | digital identity | ID4Africa | identity management | travel documents | webinar