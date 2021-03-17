Idex Biometrics receives fingerprint sensor order from Goldpac as strategic partnership announced

Idex Biometrics has been selected as a strategic partner for Goldpac’s digital currency and electronics payment smartcard project, and received an order for its fingerprint sensors for use in the cards.

The Goldpac DC/EP is a hardware-based digital wallet intended for use with China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). China’s government plans to roll out the Digital Renminbi ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics it is hosting. It has been piloted in several cities, and is intended to help improve access to financial services for hundreds of millions of people in the country.

Fingerprint biometric technology from Idex enables the security necessary to keep the digital currency safe as the DC/EP moves to mass regional adoption next year.

The card was certified by China UnionPay weeks ago.

“It is critical to have enhanced levels of security in our DC/EP hardware wallets and we believe that adding fingerprint technology from IDEX will provide industry leading levels of security,” comments Hou Ping, CEO of Goldpac.

“We are excited to have been chosen by Goldpac to be their security partner on their DC/EP strategy,” says Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. “With the Winter Olympics being under a year away Goldpac is moving ahead swiftly and have already placed an order with us.”

Idex announced a manufacturing materials partnership with MFLEX, which will supply flexible printed circuit assemblies for its payment card reference design, earlier in March.

