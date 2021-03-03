Manufacturing partnerships for biometric payment cards expanded by Zwipe, unveiled by Idex

A partnership between Zwipe and Austrian card-maker Tag Systems on biometric payment cards has been expanded to proactively promote the product to issuers in North America and Europe. Tag Systems has also placed a small order for Zwipe’s Pay ONE biometric platform.

The partnership was originally formed in 2019, and since then Tag Systems has expanded its reach by opening a U.S. sales office.

Zwipe and Tag Systems will also carry out a joint go-to-market plan to sell and market the fingerprint-enabled biometric payment cards.

“After almost two years of technology partnership, our collaboration with Zwipe has never been stronger,” comments Tag Systems CEO Jon Neeraas. “We are excited about the interest we see for our new biometric payment cards built on the Zwipe Pay ONE platform, which delivers the highest level of integration and performance. With increasing interest for these cards from our issuer clients, time is right to expand our collaboration and proactively develop the market and accelerate commercialization.”

Zwipe CEO André Løvestam says the deal will accelerate its work with issuers in Europe and the U.S. He expects pilots to be carried out in late-summer, with commercial market launches following towards the end of 2021.

Idex Biometrics partners with MFLEX for key supply chain role

Idex Biometrics has reached an agreement with Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX) to provide a key component in Idex’ mass production-ready supply chain as it prepares to meet the demand for biometric payment cards.

MFLEX, which is a subsidiary of Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will provide Idex with flexible printed circuit assemblies for its payment card reference design, which the company says is the only reference design for biometric smart cards to be approved by China UnionPay.

“Developing an end-to-end supply chain for biometric card manufacture is critical to accelerating the development of biometric cards by card producers,” states Reza Meshgin, CEO, MFLEX. “This allows card manufacturers to focus on their competences such as lamination, embedding, and personalization, and streamlines the card development and go-to-market processes.”

MFLEX has already received an initial order from a Tier 1 card manufacturer.

“As we establish a supply chain that is mass-production ready, we are pleased to have signed this agreement with MFLEX, a global leader in its field. This agreement allows card manufacturers to have instant access to high-quality flexible printed circuit boards in the required large quantities,” says Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics.

Goldpac just launched its biometric payment and digital currency card made with Idex’ technology and certified by UnionPay.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | fingerprint sensors | Idex Biometrics | payments | stocks | Zwipe | Zwipe Pay ONE