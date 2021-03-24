Integrated Biometrics scanners now adopted by police in a dozen UK areas, serving 11 million people

Police forces across the UK serving a dozen jurisdictions with more than 11 million citizens are now using fingerprint scanners from Integrated Biometrics, the company has revealed.

The mobile scanners are used for on-the-scene biometric identification in areas around England and Wales, including the City of London, Surrey and Sussex, Lincolnshire and Lancashire, Cornwall, Merseyside and Northamptonshire.

Police have responded to the devices enthusiastically, according to the announcement.

“IB fingerprint scanners contribute to not only increased public safety in the UK, but they save time and money for perpetually cash-strapped law enforcement agencies,” explains Integrated Biometrics Executive Vice President David Gerulski. “Our extensive work with law enforcement agencies throughout the UK and around the world further demonstrates the essential value of biometrics in serving the public.”

As police around the world face budget pressures, the accurate and near-instant identification provided by Integrated Biometrics’ scanners enables fast responses to situations where people in need of help cannot identify themselves, or suspects provide false identity information, the company says. The efficiency gains achieved by Surrey Police were detailed in a video last year.

“The use of biometrics can increase the safety of the public in several different ways, but probably the best one is the police being able to identify an offender straight off and know they are dealing with the right person,” says Police Sergeant Dan Pascoe, who is former head of Surrey’s Roads Policing Unit.

Pascoe also says the IB mobile biometric devices save time for the police.

Integrated Biometrics has been working on proof that the low-level electrical fields produced by its light-emitting sensor (LES) technology is effective sanitization against COVID-19 and other pathogens.

