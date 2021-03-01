Israel selects SuperCom biometric monitoring for quarantine compliance program

SuperCom will aid the Israeli Ministry of Health in an immediate pilot of biometric monitoring for COVID-19 citizen quarantine compliance technology.

The company entered a similar contracts last year for its technology to be used to monitor juvenile offenders in Alabama and Latvia.

The contract includes 100 pairs of SuperCom’s existing products; the PureCare smartphone and PureTag biometric ankle bracelet will show user’s continual compliance with quarantine requirements upon entering Israel.

President and CEO of SuperCom, Ordan Trabelsi says the tech is already ready to go; “when it comes to safe and flexible compliance technologies, we at SuperCom are uniquely positioned for the challenge. It is what we live and breathe and central to our mission statement. It takes years of experience and significant investment to master, especially when you’re looking for a solution to function almost anywhere in the world. We have struck a compassionate balance between comfort and convenience while providing government agencies with the safety and security features they need.”

The PureHealth system leverages advanced AI and incorporates fingerprint biometrics, voice communication and integrates with the user’s smartphone. SuperCom also offers a web-based SaaS system to manage the field-based devices and compliance with program-defined rules.

The company raised $7 million last month to support its plans to grow the company’s sales, and has previously provided solutions for law enforcement, e-Government, IoT and cybersecurity sectors including biometrics enrollment, issuance and border control services.

biometrics | fingerprint recognition | Israel | monitoring | stocks | SuperCom