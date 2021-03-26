Maxim heart-rate biometrics sensors to run B-Secur HeartKey algorithm

B-Secur has launched a new ultra-low-power health sensor hub for heartbeat biometrics monitoring developed in collaboration with IoT firm Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

The software company integrated its HeartKey algorithm into the MAX32663A electrocardiogram (ECG) biometric sensor hub microcontroller which communicates with the MAX30003 low-power ECG sensor to provide streamlined health biometrics.

The combined solution promises to speed up product distribution as it makes algorithm licensing obsolete. B-Secur’s HeartKey was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in semiconductors used for health tracking, medical technology, and wellness. This collaboration follows a similar biometrics partnership between B-Secur’s and LifeQ.

Maxim’s Microcontroller Business Unit Executive Director at Maxim Integrated Kris Ardis said, “We designed the MAX32660 family of microcontrollers as a secure algorithm hub to incorporate intelligent features in low power, small devices. The announcement today is a great example of that: B-Secur brings a rich suite of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared health algorithms, and Maxim brings its small, low-power sensor hub microcontroller and ECG front end hardware components. The MAX32663A ECG biometric sensor hub and MAX30003 low power ECG sensor provide design engineers with a tiny, proven, quick path to integrate powerful ECG analysis features into their next wearable device.”

Maxim Integrated’s website and authorized distributors price the MAX32663A ECG biometric sensor hub at $7.68 per unit (1000-up, FOB USA) and its MAX30003WING2 evaluation board at $200.00 per unit.

“Particularly in wearables, the end devices must be something a consumer will wear regularly, so board real estate is at a premium,” said B-Secur Chief Commercial Officer Ben Carter. “Combining the advanced HeartKey algorithm features within the small form factor of the MAX32663A is something we know our end customers value.”

Article Topics

B-Secur | biometric data | biometrics | ECG | fitness tracking | heartbeat | monitoring | research and development | wearables