New Trulioo CTO to lead biometrics growth, innovation objectives

Hal Lonas is coming to Trulioo as its new chief technology officer (CTO) to accelerate the biometric onboarding provider’s growth and innovation with his 25-plus years of leadership experience in the world of technology.

Lonas will be in charge of keeping Trulioo future-focused and improving its core products for address and identity verification and remote onboarding with selfie biometrics, while maintaining its long-term innovation and operations.

That includes leading the company in all aspects of technology development, ensuring Trulioo’s technologies are adaptable to changing data, privacy and security requirements and the complex and expanding identity verification ecosystem, the company statement adds.

“We’re excited to welcome Hal to the Trulioo team and look forward to his deep technical expertise, developed over decades of leadership. Hal will play an instrumental role in enabling future product innovations by architecting and driving our technology strategy and vision,” Steve Munford, president and CEO of Trulioo affirmed.

Lonas said he is “honored” to join the company during a period of “pivotal transformation,” and that he will be working to lead “…a talented team dedicated to building world-class solutions that enable trust online.”

Trulioo says Lonas is well-known as an innovator of cloud security and machine learning who has co-authored several patents, and long been a champion of automation technology. He joins Trulioo from OpenText where he was Senior Vice President and CTO, SMB and Consumer, and led the technology and product strategy of the organization.

Prior to that, Lonas had stints as CTO with Webroot and Carbonite, co-founded and served as VP of Engineering for BrightCloud, and held engineering management roles with Websense and ADP.

This appointment comes just weeks after Trulioo announced it had hired a new Chief Revenue Officer to help drive revenue growth from the company’s biometric verification solutions.

