Reimagining Digital Identity During and After COVID 19 for DI 6.0

Online

March 24, 2021 10:00 EST/15:00 GMT

Group Futurista will discuss the various aspects of digital identity and how it has changed in just a couple of months, in affiliation with prominent thought leaders and startups.

In the age of social distancing, being extremely online is the new norm. The entire financial ecosystem is being rocked as banks and credit unions worldwide deal with the impact of COVID-19. Over four billion people got access to the Internet in early 2020. The global online Internet penetration reached 60% by the end of 2020. 50% of global internet traffic was on mobile in 2020, according to Statista. Mobile devices (also including tablets) are now the primary means of accessing the Internet for users.

It is important to understand how financial institutions can incorporate these two things: Mobile and Digital Identity to make baking safe and convenient for the people.

Webinar highlights include:

– More than seven knowledge sessions consisting of interesting panel discussions

– Gathering of industry’s top leaders, experienced solution providers to discuss the upcoming innovations in Digital Identity for Financial Institutions

– More than 250 attendees, including top-level administrators and senior officials

Topics of discussion:

-How COVID-19 could spur authentication without passwords

-Out-maneuvering a pandemic (or anything else) with identity.

-Making accurate risk decisions using identity verification data for Verification of Good or Bad Customers

-COVID-19: A call for digital transformation

