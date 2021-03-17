Safe-T and ImageWare launch biometric network access solution

Bringing zero trust principles to biometrics

Access solutions provider Safe-T and ImageWare Systems have jointly announced the availability of a new biometric network access solution based on a zero trust approach.

According to the companies, the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution was developed to improve security measures in the wake of the pandemic, which has transformed many organization systems to have a mix of on-premises and cloud infrastructures.

“To adequately safeguard corporate infrastructure in today’s dispersed work environment, companies require increased span across services, precise user identification, and a risk assessment of the connecting devices,” explained Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder and VP Corporate Development at Safe-T. “This is something way beyond the scope of current remote access and authentication solutions like VPNs and passwords provide.”

The new biometric solution is designed to solve these issues by providing secure authentication both in the cloud and for on-premises environments.

Once a user is authenticated, the platform grants access on a need-to-know basis while also providing them with access to the resources they need.

“With the new demands brought on by remote work, it has become clear that virtual private networks and passwords are no longer effective in securing access to data and services,” commented Kristin Taylor, CEO and chair at ImageWare. “The addition of biometric authentication to Zero Trust provides an additional layer of security through precise identification while also improving the user experience with quick, contactless authentication.”

In fact, the new solution brings together the capabilities of both ImageWare Authenticate and Safe-T’s ZoneZero.

The first tool enables authentication via face, fingerprint, voice or palm biometrics, while the second acts as a Perimeter Access Orchestration platform, providing central management of all access technologies and use cases.

“Our joint solution brings best-of-breed in Zero Trust and biometrics for unparalleled access management security for today’s remote world,” Taylor concluded.

ImageWare also passed iBeta’s biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) Level 1 test late last year.

