SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing

Online

April 12 – 16, 2021

SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing is the leading global event on sensors, infrared technology, laser systems, spectral imaging, radar, LIDAR, and more. This year, as an online hosted conference, the Digital Forum is more accessible than ever. Join to share the latest technical advancements, find new business opportunities, and collaborate with other experts working on materials, components, systems, and analytics for defense, security, and commercial applications in sensing and imaging.

Materials and Devices: This track includes topics such as IR materials, image sensors, photon counting, energy harvesting, and quantum technologies. The applications include wearables, cybersecurity, information processing, energy storage, and drones.

Imaging and Analytics: This track addresses topics such as spectral imaging, computational image processing, metrology, and 3D imaging. Papers include applications in security and defense, climate monitoring, big data, deep learning, machine vision, target detection, and tracking.

Advanced Sensing and Imaging: This track includes topics such as fiber optic sensors, radar, laser radar, IR technologies and thermal imaging. Applications include security, structural sensing and health monitoring, non-destructive inspection, tracking, and ranging.

Next Generation Sensor Systems and Applications: This track highlights cutting-edge research focused on emerging technologies for specific applications such as autonomous systems, CBRNE, agriculture and food safety, Cyber-Physical Systems/IoT, and more.

Digital Marketplace

Researchers, engineers, product developers, and purchasers who specialize in optics and photonics should not miss this key technical exhibition. Suppliers displaying everything from components to the most advanced sensor systems will be available to chat one-on-one, share product demonstrations, and support the industry programming.

Infrared sources, detectors, and systems

Optical components including specialized lenses and coatings

Chemical and biological sensing

High-speed imaging and sensing

High-precision optics manufacturing

LiDAR

Cameras and CCD components

Robotics

Displays

Law enforcement technology

Imaging components, equipment, and systems

Photonic sensors, spectroscopy, multi-spectral, hyperspectral

Fiber optic components, equipment, and systems

Fiber sensors

Lasers and other light sources, laser accessories, and laser systems

Registration to the Digital Marketplace only is free and required to participate.

Article Topics

biometrics | computer vision technology | conferences | image sensor | machine learning | optics | Photonics | webinar