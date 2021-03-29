SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing
Online
April 12 – 16, 2021
SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing is the leading global event on sensors, infrared technology, laser systems, spectral imaging, radar, LIDAR, and more. This year, as an online hosted conference, the Digital Forum is more accessible than ever. Join to share the latest technical advancements, find new business opportunities, and collaborate with other experts working on materials, components, systems, and analytics for defense, security, and commercial applications in sensing and imaging.
Materials and Devices: This track includes topics such as IR materials, image sensors, photon counting, energy harvesting, and quantum technologies. The applications include wearables, cybersecurity, information processing, energy storage, and drones.
Imaging and Analytics: This track addresses topics such as spectral imaging, computational image processing, metrology, and 3D imaging. Papers include applications in security and defense, climate monitoring, big data, deep learning, machine vision, target detection, and tracking.
Advanced Sensing and Imaging: This track includes topics such as fiber optic sensors, radar, laser radar, IR technologies and thermal imaging. Applications include security, structural sensing and health monitoring, non-destructive inspection, tracking, and ranging.
Next Generation Sensor Systems and Applications: This track highlights cutting-edge research focused on emerging technologies for specific applications such as autonomous systems, CBRNE, agriculture and food safety, Cyber-Physical Systems/IoT, and more.
Digital Marketplace
Researchers, engineers, product developers, and purchasers who specialize in optics and photonics should not miss this key technical exhibition. Suppliers displaying everything from components to the most advanced sensor systems will be available to chat one-on-one, share product demonstrations, and support the industry programming.
- Infrared sources, detectors, and systems
- Optical components including specialized lenses and coatings
- Chemical and biological sensing
- High-speed imaging and sensing
- High-precision optics manufacturing
- LiDAR
- Cameras and CCD components
- Robotics
- Displays
- Law enforcement technology
- Imaging components, equipment, and systems
- Photonic sensors, spectroscopy, multi-spectral, hyperspectral
- Fiber optic components, equipment, and systems
- Fiber sensors
- Lasers and other light sources, laser accessories, and laser systems
Registration to the Digital Marketplace only is free and required to participate.
