SPS launches inlay for biometric passports to reduce costs for governments, manufacturers

Smart Packaging Solutions (SPS) – a subsidiary of IN Groupe — says it is extending its digital passport inlays which comprise the passport chip, a small antenna and a large copper wire antenna, with the aim of bringing flexible and less costly solutions to manufacturers of biometric ID documents.

SPS said in a news release that its ePassport inlays and eCovers, which are already readily available, are based on a Teslin high performance synthetic paper which guarantees the durability and security of the document. To optimize reliability for scans of biometrics and other data, they also use copper wire antennas based on SPS eBooster inductive coupling technology which is reported to have been gaining market recognition for its versatility over recent years.

With the eBooster technology, and the use of copper wire for the antenna, SPS new inlays and eCovers are able to include any type of passport chip, with any operating system, allowing ePassport manufacturers to satisfy all government demands in terms of ICAO-compliant biometric passports.

The new biometric passport technology can be delivered in two forms, namely the inlay, which includes a Teslin high performance synthetic paper, with the chip and a large copper wire antenna, or the eCover, with the inlay and a passport cover.

The cover, printed with the issuing country specific coat of arms, the statement specified, is ready for integration by digital passport manufacturers while the eCovers can also include additional security features, such as invisible UV inks, capable of expanding the document physical security level.

“With our new inlay and eCover offer, we make ePassport manufacturers benefit from the latest innovations while keeping on building on the established advantages of SPS eBooster technology in terms of reliability and durability, making them always more flexible and competitive on ePassport markets,” said Jean-Baptiste Leos, head of products for SPS.

The technology, SPS says, is part of efforts to expand its experience in producing inlays as part of biometric passports delivered to some governments such as those of France and Peru, among many others.

