Bank Card Test Center launches face biometrics testing for financial services

The Bank Card Testing Center (BCTC), also known as the National Fintech Evaluation Center (NFEC), has developed an evaluation service for face biometrics algorithms used to secure mobile financial services applications.

The biometric security tests include presentation attacks with paper images, static electronic images, dynamic electronic images and paper masks, as well as computer-generated composite videos, three dimensional prosthetic masks, 3D models heads and other artifacts, the Center announced in a LinkedIn post.

The BCTC can asses facial recognition algorithms for offline payment terminals, systems running on Android mobile devices, and FIDO biometric identification security components, according to the announcement.

The BCTC’s services include security assessments to help companies achieve approval for their face biometrics to be listed by Google, as it recently did for ThunderSoft. The labs also test fingerprint biometrics for payment network standards, as in a test last year of Fingerprint Cards’ technology.

The Shenzhen BCTC branch was granted FIDO certification for requirements relating to registration, accuracy, and presentation attack detection in December.

Article Topics

BCTC | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | facial recognition | financial services | mobile app | research and development | spoof detection | testing