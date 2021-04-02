Combining biometrics with geolocation pitched for fraud prevention

As various industries race to develop fraud-proof technologies, fraud seems to evolve at an equal or greater speed. Thus, many among industry and thought leaders believe that a dramatic paradigm shift is needed to meet these omnipresent challenges and to ease the constant burden of fraud protection that takes tremendous effort and resources. Combining biometrics with location data is among the latest innovations pitched as a possible answer.

Incognia argues for environment fingerprinting for digital ID verification

Incognia says it can accurately determine the precise location of a user’s mobile device to detect location spoofing with a proprietary technology it calls environment fingerprinting.

Combining this capability with its behavioral biometrics, the company seeks to curb fraud that is still plaguing device and identity-centric technologies. Incognia thinks that the key to filling the gap and battle fraud is merging technologies such as device ‘fingerprinting’ with digital ID credentials. Device location sensors can be used to register and compare location data with a user’s home address in order to establish the user’s location behavior pattern, which according to a company blog post is typically overlooked.

Incognia says this innovative approach can stop fraudsters who use VPNs, proxies, GPS spoofing, and mobile emulators. Accordingly, the company analyzes these behavioral location patterns and assigns them to individuals. This, the company promises, will allow mobile apps to compare a user’s credential to their devices’ environmental fingerprint to verify the authenticity of the user’s claimed location.

The company also announced that its Anti-Fraud Mobile SDK and API, which include the Incognia Onboarding and Incognia Authentication integrations, are now available on the Auth0 Marketplace. While Incognia Onboarding focuses on the streamlining of mobile identity proofing through address verification, its Incognia Authentication integration provides frictionless login procedures by using location behavioral biometrics.

GeoGuard hosts webinar on using advanced data signals against financial fraud

A recent webinar by location-checking fraud detection firm GeoGuard explains the growing demand for advanced geolocation data to prevent banking fraud. The industry forum titled ‘Know Your Criminal: How Advanced Data Signals Can Unmask Bad Actors Online’ discusses several key topics such as onboarding process exploitation, advanced location data used in fraud protection, and increased technology and innovation regulations to promote KYC, AML and sanctions compliance.

Panelists include GeoGuard’s VP of Government Relations Elizabeth Cronan, People’s United Bank VP for Financial Crimes and Fraud Intelligence Karen Boyer, Internal Revenue Service Director of Cyber Crimes IRS-CI Jarod Koopman, as well as GeoGuard’s KYC and Anti-Fraud Solutions Senior Consultant Trevor Wingert.

behavioral biometrics | biometrics | credentials | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | Incognia | KYC | onboarding | smartphones