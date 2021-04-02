Contact center voice biometrics provider Uniphore raises $140M

Uniphore has announced a $140 million Series D funding round to build out its technology and market position for call center voice biometrics, AI and machine learning for enterprises.

The funding round was led by Sorenson Capital Partners, and includes new investors from Europe and the Middle East, along with strategic investor Cisco Investments, as well as several previous investors. The new funding brings Uniphore to a total of $210 raised.

The funding will also be used to develop video-based AI applications following its acquisition of Emotion Research Lab in January, though it does not specifically mention face biometrics.

Uniphore is approaching $100 in contracted annual recurring revenue, based on forecasted continued hypergrowth, according to the announcement, and is on track to add more than 300 employees over the next fiscal year.

“Given the rapid digital transformation happening across the enterprise, the need for automated and intelligent solutions to help drive new business models has never been greater,” says Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. “We saw this years ago and have been delivering innovation to areas such as contact centers, to enable better customer experiences.”

“With our recent acquisitions of RPA and video AI technology, we alone can deliver a conversational service automation platform for the modern Enterprise, combining conversational AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) across voice and video-based engagements,” Sachdev continues. “This injection of capital and new addition to our board leadership will fuel our growth, position us to outpace the competition and help transform business through dramatically improved customer experiences.”

Sorenson Capital Partners Managing Partner Rob Rueckert will join Uniphore’s Board of Directors.

The company also joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community earlier this year to contribute to its projects on biometrics ethics and education.

