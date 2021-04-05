Hikvision adds new biometric access features to security software platform

Integrating multiple business and security systems

Hikvision has announced a major update to its integrated security software platform.

The HikCentral Professional (HCP) security software now offers the possibility of integrating feeds from multiple video cameras and security alarm systems onto a single platform.

In addition, the platform features various access control capabilities, including biometric authentication via fingerprint and facial recognition.

The HCP 2.0 update now introduces attendance rules, as well as vehicle and visitor management options.

“This is an important release for us and a significant leap forward in our security management software offerings,” commented Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision’s International Product and Solution Center.

To facilitate data analysis, the new update also presents improved intelligent analysis and reporting capabilities, including flow status and people density information.

What is more, the software’s improved interface allows for more feed customization, allowing users to drag and drop video and device feeds directly into the dashboard.

Following the new update, a digital signage feature was added to the security software platform to let users deploy customized display advertisements and announcements based on eight pre-installed templates.

HCP 2.0 is designed to run on most commercial computers, working on any machine with minimal requirements of Intel i3-CPU and 8 GB RAM.

“HikCentral Professional 2.0 will help our customers manage a variety of activities seamlessly on one platform. We’re excited to see the value it delivers,” Zhang concluded.

Based in Hangzhou, Hikvision is a prominent provider of facial recognition cameras in China. The company won a contract last February to deploy 1,900 cameras with face biometrics in Shanghe County, Shandong province.

Article Topics

access management | biometric software | biometrics | cameras | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | HIKVISION | video surveillance