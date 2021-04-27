ID R&D voice biometrics and facial liveness detection added to Invigilator proctoring app

The Invigilator, a mobile app for protecting the integrity of online exams and assessments, is integrating passive facial liveness detection and voice biometrics from ID R&D to power its core functionality.

ID R&D’s IDLive Face is used to prevent fraud during onboarding and authentication with passive biometric facial liveness, with the student submitting a selfie for verification against the institution’s database, and providing a biometric template for subsequent logins. IDVoice provides non-invasive monitoring by detecting the presence of speech during the test, according to the announcement. Audio recordings are randomly captured throughout the assessment, and instructors can listen to recordings automatically flagged by IDVoice’s Voice Activity Detection (VAD) capability.

“The ability to provide safe and secure online testing outside of traditional venues is a growing need for not just universities, but any institution offering assessments, training, and certifications,” says Nicholas Riemer, director and co-founder of The Invigilator. “Our mission was to develop a solution that would work for all users, not just those with high-speed internet and the latest smartphones. ID R&D helps us ensure exam integrity while keeping user friction and technology requirements low.”

Demand for biometrics in the education sector was already growing rapidly prior to the pandemic, according to the company announcement, and automated proctoring software use has taken off with the advent of practically all examinations and tests moving online.

Many of these solutions, however, are expensive to implement or require recent laptops and high-speed internet connections, the companies say, whereas the Invigilator mobile app works with widely available smartphones, and does not require a constant internet connection.

“We applaud The Invigilator’s efforts to remove complexity and cost from remote proctoring during a time of profound change for students and educators worldwide,” comments ID R&D Global Head of Business Development Steve Cook. “The ability to remove barriers that impede successful distance learning will remain a top focus for education institutions long after the pandemic ends.”

The spike in biometrics demand to secure online processes during the pandemic is expected to be sustained, according to a recent report from Goode Intelligence and ID R&D.

