Idemia upgrades INTERPOL multi-biometric system, extension to border stations planned

Idemia will supply its latest-generation multi-biometric identification system (MBIS) to INTERPOL for instant identification of criminal suspects with fingerprint and face biometrics, extending a 20-year partnership.

The existing contract renewal will give INTERPOL enhanced capabilities including higher matching accuracy and more user-friendly interfaces, the announcement says.

The MBIS is designed and scaled to enable police officers in member states to perform up to one million forensic analysis searches per day, including fingerprints, palm print biometrics, and faces. INTERPOL also plans to make the system available to queries from border control stations.

“In the same way that criminals use ever more innovative and sophisticated ways to avoid detection, law enforcement must also benefit from the latest advances in technology, especially in biometric security, to better combat all forms of transnational crime,” comments Cyril Gout, INTERPOL director of Operational Support and Analysis. “INTERPOL’s enhanced partnership with IDEMIA will further help our member countries better protect their borders and their citizens.”

Idemia began supporting INTERPOL’s mission with its AFIS technology in 2000.

“Innovation has underpinned our work for INTERPOL from the very outset,” Philippe Barreau, EVP for the Public Security and Identity Business Unit at Idemia says. “We worked closely together to capture the specific requirements of the INTERPOL teams so as to enhance our solutions in line with making us biometric security provider number one. We’re thrilled to cement our longstanding alliance with INTERPOL who share our purpose to make people’s lives safer around the world.”

INTERPOL claims to have identified more than 300 suspects with fingerprint and face biometrics in 2019.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | border security | criminal ID | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | IDEMIA | Interpol | MBIS | police