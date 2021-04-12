IDSA champions digital identity security with annual awareness day launch April 13

The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) says it will be holding a number of events on April 13 as part of activities to celebrate the maiden edition of ‘Identity Management Day’ (IDM).

This event was announced back in February when there was also a call for project submissions for an Identity Management Award.

The non-profit organization had also called on players in the identity and security solutions industry who want to become ‘Identity Management Champions’ to sign up so they can be able to share their thoughts on social media using #IDMgmtDay and #BeIdentitySmart.

In an announcement, IDSA said the April 13 celebration shall be focused on reflections around the importance of managing and securing digital identities and some of the day’s events will include the unveiling of winners of an Identity Management Award, webinars, a Twitter chat, and a lot more.

This day, IDSA noted, is an annual awareness day which it hosts in partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA). Its key objective, the body went on, is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and consumers on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and access credentials.

On April 13, the first event lined up is the one to unveil winners of the pioneer Identity Management Awards. Also, a webcast is scheduled for 10 am MT and will be moderated by Brad Shewmake, global director, corporate communications at Centrify and chairman of Identity Management Day. An NSCA webinar on identity management and security best practices for small and medium sized businesses will follow latter at 12:00 MT, before a Twitter chat comes on an hour later, according to the announcement.

IDSA earlier called on those interested in joining the IMD by hosting events on it and sharing on social media or by posting blogs on security identity and sharing the links.

